After hitting the NBA free agency market, Norman Powell has decided on his next landing spot.

The former Miami Heat guard is expected to join the Chicago Bulls.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Powell is joining the Chicago Bulls on a two-year deal.

The veteran guard is expected to make $45 million if he plays out both seasons.

After the news broke, Powell took to social media to react to his latest move.

Norman Powell Reacts To Joining Chicago Bulls In NBA Free Agency

Powell reposted the report of his move on his personal Instagram story. He added a message on the first slide: “Time to grind,” Powell said.

The following post stated: “Everybody has an opinion… Only a few know the truth!!”

Although the second post comes off as cryptic, the first makes it clear that Powell is looking forward to getting another fresh start in the NBA.

Norman Powell’s NBA Career

It’s rare when a player begins to reach All-Star status so late in his career, but Powell has managed to accomplish that feat for the first time at age 32.

For roughly half of Powell’s 11-year career, he served as a reserve on his teams.

During the 2024-2025 NBA season with the Los Angeles Clippers, Powell was seen in a different light.

In 60 games, Powell averaged 21.8 points, while shooting 41.8% from three.

The Clippers cut ties with Powell, sending him to the Miami Heat for the 2025-2026 NBA season.

In 58 games with the Heat, Powell shot 47.0% from the field and 38.0% from three, while averaging 21.7 points per game.

After his All-Star run, Powell gets an opportunity to join a young Bulls team, where he’ll play alongside the standout guard, Josh Giddey.