NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 14: Norman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat reacts in the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 14, 2025 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Miami Heat 140-132. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
After hitting the NBA free agency market, Norman Powell has decided on his next landing spot.
The veteran guard is expected to make $45 million if he plays out both seasons.
After the news broke, Powell took to social media to react to his latest move.
Norman Powell Reacts To Joining Chicago Bulls In NBA Free Agency
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 26: Norman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat drives against Dyson Daniels #5 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on December 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Powell reposted the report of his move on his personal Instagram story. He added a message on the first slide: “Time to grind,” Powell said.
Although the second post comes off as cryptic, the first makes it clear that Powell is looking forward to getting another fresh start in the NBA.
Norman Powell’s NBA Career
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 06: Norman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat reacts to a three point basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at Kaseya Center on October 06, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
It’s rare when a player begins to reach All-Star status so late in his career, but Powell has managed to accomplish that feat for the first time at age 32.
For roughly half of Powell’s 11-year career, he served as a reserve on his teams.
During the 2024-2025 NBA season with the Los Angeles Clippers, Powell was seen in a different light.
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 23: Norman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat drives against Carter Bryant #11 of the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on March 23, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
In 60 games, Powell averaged 21.8 points, while shooting 41.8% from three.
The Clippers cut ties with Powell, sending him to the Miami Heat for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 06: Kevin Porter Jr. #7 of the Milwaukee Bucks interacts with Norman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat during the first half at Kaseya Center on October 06, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
In 58 games with the Heat, Powell shot 47.0% from the field and 38.0% from three, while averaging 21.7 points per game.
After his All-Star run, Powell gets an opportunity to join a young Bulls team, where he’ll play alongside the standout guard, Josh Giddey.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
After hitting the NBA free agency market, Norman Powell has decided on his next landing spot. The former Miami Heat guard is expected to join the Chicago Bulls. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Powell is joining the Chicago Bulls on a two-year deal. The veteran guard is expected to make $45 million if he plays […]