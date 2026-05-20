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Chicago Bulls Get Notable Zion Williamson News After Pelicans Move

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Zion Williamson New Orleans Pelicans
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Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the fourth quarter of the game against the Phoenix Suns.

A new front office for the Chicago Bulls clearly shakes up their list of trade targets. In previous months, the Bulls were linked to the New Orleans Pelicans star, Zion Williamson, as his future in Louisiana looked murky.

If the Bryson Graham-led Bulls have any interest in picking up where the previous front office left off in terms of the Zion market, then they recently received bad news.

According to Chris Mannix on NBA on NBC, the Pelicans are making big changes, but with Williamson in mind.

Zion Williamson Isn’t Expected To Leave New Orleans

GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 18: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives the ball up the court against the Houston Rockets at Smoothie King Center on December 18, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

“From what I was told during this interview process with coaches, the plan is to hold on to Zion, to keep him in New Orleans. He’s got two full years left on his contract. And maybe one of the silver linings in a disappointing 25-26 season was Zion was relatively healthy,” Mannix said.

“He played 62 games, averaged right around 21 points per game, shot a good percentage from the floor. That’s the second-highest number of games that Zion has played in his career. So getting him back, getting him healthy is a great sign for the Pelicans. And as of right now, the plan is to hold on to Zion and continue to build him out as a coach.”

Amid a disappointing season for the Pelicans, Williamson quietly gave his franchise hope. He appeared in 62 games, making 60.0% of his shots from the field to average 21.0 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Williamson came down with 5.7 rebounds per game. He dished out 3.2 assists per game and came up with 1.0 steals per game. It wasn’t an All-Star season for Williamson, who has two on his resume, but he was as productive as one on a team that believes it has upside moving forward.

Should The Bulls Still Inquire?

The proposed trade would send Zion Williamson to the Chicago Bulls

GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – MARCH 29: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up prior to a game against the Houston Rockets at Smoothie King Center on March 29, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

Willamson could be a difference-maker on a team that’s ready to compete. He clearly doesn’t make a massive difference on a rebuilding team, though.

That’s where the Bulls are at. With a top-four rookie set to join the team in 2026-2027, the Bulls will have at least three core pieces to work with.

Focusing on the development of young players surrounding Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis will be key for next season. Giving up assets for Williamson, who still carries a fair amount of concerns, is too risky for a rebuilding franchise.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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