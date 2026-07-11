After verbally agreeing to a trade to acquire Nic Claxton from the Brooklyn Nets, the Chicago Bulls finalized the deal on Friday, July 10.

The team officially announced the trade, welcoming Claxton to the organization with a post on X just hours before the Bulls’ first NBA Summer League action.

Chicago Bulls Officially Announce 4-Team Nic Claxton Trade

“Welcome to Chicago, Nic!” the Bulls wrote on X.

Shortly after, the Brooklyn Nets sent Claxton a farewell post on social media.

“Thank you for everything you gave to Brooklyn’s team and community, Nic,” the Nets’ official X account posted on July 10.

The Bulls agreed to what became a four-team trade between the Nets, Charlotte Hornets, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Hornets received the most out of the deal, picking up plenty of draft compensation, along with Naz Reid, Mo Gueye (from Chicago), and the draft rights to Matteo Spagnolo.

The Timberwolves received the star guard LaMelo Ball, Josh Green, and the pick that became Isaiah Evans.

Brooklyn ended up with Julius Randle and the pick that became Joshua Jefferson.

The Bulls picked up Claxton on his own.

Nic Claxton’s NBA Career

The 27-year-old center entered the NBA out of Georgia in 2019.

At the time, Claxton just fell out of round one. He was selected 31st overall.

The Nets drafted Claxton and kept him around for years. Since 2019, Claxton has appeared in 380 games. He was a starter for 297 of them.

Throughout his career, Claxton averaged 62.2% from the field, producing 10.6 points per game. He posted averages of 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Claxton has been recognized as a defensive standout during his Brooklyn tenure.

Last season, Claxton produced averages of 11.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game in 69 matchups for the Nets.

The veteran center lands in a situation with a rebuilding Bulls team with two years left on his deal. In 2024, Claxton fired up a four-year, $97.0 million contract. In 2026-2027, the Bulls will pay him $23.3 million.

That salary goes down in 2027-2028, as the Bulls will have to pay out a final $21.0 million.