On Monday, June 22, the Chicago Bulls struck a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Nic Claxton.

In the three-team deal, the Bulls are going to give up Mo Gueye to the Timberwolves, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

Once the trade is complete, the Timberwolves are expected to waive Gueye, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac.

Chicago Bulls Owe Nic Claxton Over $40 Million After Trade

In 2024-2025, Claxton started up a four-year deal that he signed with the Nets.

During the first season, Claxton earned $27.5 million from Brooklyn. In the second year, he made $25.5 million.

The 2026-2027 season, which serves as Claxton’s first with the Bulls, will cost Chicago $23.3 million. Next year, Claxton’s salary will decrease once again, as he’s on the books to receive $21.0 million.

Overall, the Bulls will owe $44,420,458 to Claxton, barring any future moves. The remainder of the deal is guaranteed. Claxton’s full $97.0 million deal concludes after the 2027-2028 NBA season.

The Chicago Bulls were linked to a handful of notable centers heading into the offseason.

With plenty of cap space to spend in free agency, centers such as Jalen Duren and Deandre Ayton were getting linked to the Bulls.

Before the NBA reaches the start of free agency, the Bulls have found their answer in Claxton, who spent his entire career with the Brooklyn Nets.

Nic Claxton’s NBA Career

Coming out of Georgia in 2019, Claxton was a second-round pick. He was taken 31st overall by the Nets.

At the start of his career, Claxton joined a Nets superteam. He didn’t play much of a role throughout his first two seasons.

In 2021-2022, Claxton averaged 20.7 minutes off the bench in 47 games. By 2022-2023, he became the Nets’ starting center. Since then, Claxton has been one of the most notable players on Brooklyn’s team amid their rebuild.

Claxton leaves the Nets after appearing in 380 games. He posted averages of 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks throughout his career. He joins a Bulls team that recently fired up a rebuild. Claxton is expected to be Chicago’s starting center in 2026-2027.