Chicago Bulls Forward’s Role Next Season Questioned Ahead of Training Camp

The Chicago Bulls drafted Patrick Williams fourth overall out of Florida State in 2020.

Williams has had some solid seasons with the Bulls, which resulted in a five-year, $90 million extension in the summer of 2024.

But after the Bulls made some sweeping changes to the front office and coaching staff, Williams’ role next season might be unclear.

Patrick Williams Could Lose Rotation Spot

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times dissected the Chicago Bulls roster for the 2026-27 season, specifically the frontcourt.

Cowley had Matas Buzelis, Caleb Wilson and Nic Claxton as the starters, while Isaac Okoro, Zach Collins and Jalen Smith as their primary backups. He also likes Leonard Miller‘s chances of earning minutes over Patrick Williams.

“Does the former No. 4 overall pick even crack the rotation? It will be interesting to see, especially if Leonard Miller has a say in it,” Cowley wrote.

Miller had an interesting stretch in April, averaging 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 57.7% shooting in seven games.

It’s a small sample size, but Miller could certainly earn a spot in the rotation if he can prove himself in training camp.

Williams Last Season

In 72 games last season, Patrick Williams put up career-low numbers. He averaged 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 37.2% shooting from the field in just 20.5 minutes per game.

It was a tough season for Williams, who lost minutes to Matas Buzelis and Isaac Okoro.

Due to his performances over the past two seasons plus his hefty extension, Chicago Bulls fans have been criticizing Williams’ play. His development has stalled, leading to trade rumors this offseason.

However, Williams still has $54 million left in his contract, with an annual salary of $18 million in the next three seasons.

It’s not an untradeable contract, but the Bulls might need to attack a pick to make it more palatable for other teams.

Bulls This Summer

The Chicago Bulls had a busy summer. They hired Bryson Graham as the new vice president of basketball operations.

Graham then hired Tiago Splitter as the new head coach after Billy Donovan stepped down.

In the 2026 NBA draft, the Bulls selected Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain. Wilson looks like a star, while Swain could turn into a pretty good player.

The Bulls also added Nic Claxton via trade with the Brooklyn Nets and signed Norman Powell away from the Miami Heat in free agency.

Their core of Wilson, Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey could prove to be a good combination under Splitter, who guided the Portland Trail Blazers back to the playoffs last season.