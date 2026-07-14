Bulls’ Worst Draft Pick Under Old Regime was Taken at Expense of All-NBA Performer

The Chicago Bulls made the decision to fire their old regime this offseason. Gone are Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley, who were the previous decision-makers. Now, Bryson Graham is the man in charge of Chicago’s basketball future.

Graham already seems to be off to a better start than the regime he replaced. He used the fourth overall pick on Caleb Wilson, who has looked great in Summer League. Karnisovas and Eversley also had the fourth overall pick back in 2020, but it didn’t work out so well for them.

The Bulls drafted Patrick Williams. However, a large contingent of executives was pleading with them to draft Tyrese Haliburton, instead.

The Bulls Took Patrick Williams Over Tyrese Haliburton, According to Insider

According to Jamal Collier of ESPN, several executives were imploring Karnisovas and Eversley to take Haliburton in the 2020 NBA Draft. Haliburton developed into an All-NBA point guard and helped lead the Indiana Pacers to the NBA Finals.

“Multiple people in the scouting and analytics departments pushed, instead, for the Bulls to draft Tyrese Haliburton, the 6-foot-5 point guard out of Iowa State, sources with knowledge of those discussions told ESPN. They liked Williams but implored Karnisovas and Eversley to look past Haliburton’s funky jump shot and consider how often the ball actually went in.”

Instead, they drafted Patrick Williams. Williams averages under 10 points per game for his career, while Haliburton is a top 10 player in the NBA. Collier wrote that this was the first time sources within the organization realized that things could be amiss with the old regime.

“Their efforts were not only futile but served as an early warning sign of what they say was a leadership team that often developed “tunnel vision” when they liked a player, multiple staffers told ESPN, and a disregard of their staffers.”

Chicago is Using a Different Approach to Turn Things Around

With Graham in charge, he is trying to make sure that he does things differently from how they have been done in the past. Taking Wilson was one of the first steps to do so. He also hired Tiago Splitter as the new head coach of the franchise after he helped lead the Trail Blazers to the playoffs.

Graham will be judged early in his tenure on how Wilson pans out as a draft pick. It seems that Wilson, Josh Giddey, and Matas Buzelis are going to be the young core that is built around. It won’t be a quick turnaround, but Graham understands that.

Last season, the Bulls had the sixth-worst offense in the NBA. Turning that stat around will be the key to being a playoff team once more. For the last few years, the Bulls have been stuck in the middle. This past season was the first season they were bad enough to get a good draft pick. Now, it’s a slow build back to contention.