With a new front office in place, the Chicago Bulls are firing up their rebuild with new leadership. Therefore, the players they’ve been linked to in the past may no longer be in the team’s plans.

Quentin Grimes of the Philadelphia 76ers was a suggested free agency target for the Bulls during the 2025 NBA offseason.

Clearly, the Bulls never made a true offer to the veteran. Grimes accepted a qualifying offer and stayed with the 76ers for the 2025-2026 NBA season.

With Grimes breaking free from restricted free agency, he’ll have a chance to talk shop with teams without the Sixers having the power to match another team’s deal.

Chicago Bulls Pitched As Suitors For 26-Year-Old NBA Free Agent

As Philly Voice’s Adam Aaronson examined the few teams that could give Grimes a good look this summer, posing as threats to the 76ers, the Bulls ended up on the list.

Being a cap space team, the Bulls will have money to spend.

“Josh Giddey remains in place as Chicago’s primary ball-handler; fellow point guards Tre Jones and Rob Dillingham are also under contract,” Aaronson wrote.

“They need a bigger guard, and perhaps Grimes can start next to Giddey, alongside Matas Buzelis and two bigs.”

Should The Bulls Consider Quentin Grimes?

With the Bulls having plenty of cap room and flexibility this summer, Grimes is worth taking another long look at.

The former 25th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is just 26 years old. While Grimes might be on the hunt for a competitive situation, which is not something the Bulls are currently offering, securing the best deal possible will be the veteran guard’s top priority.

In 2025-2026, Grimes appeared in 75 games for the Sixers, seeing the court for 29.4 minutes per game.

The veteran guard shot 45.0% from the field and hit on 33.4% of his shots from three. Grimes averaged 13.4 points per game. Along with his scoring, he averaged 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

In the past, Grimes had stints with the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, and the Sixers. Inking Grimes to a multi-year deal could be beneficial for Chicago, giving them an intriguing piece for the present, but also a possible long-term contributor to play alongside the core group.