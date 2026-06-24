Hi, Subscriber

Chicago Bulls Predicted To Add Double-Double Machine In NBA Draft

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Detroit Pistons v Chicago Bulls
Getty
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 22: A general view of the center court logo prior to the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons at the United Center on October 22, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After a productive night one of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls are slated to make at least two more picks, barring any trades.

The first pick for Chicago comes in at No. 38.

After going with a wing and a forward in round one, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic projects that the Bulls could double up at the forward position to begin the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Chicago Bulls Predicted To Add Double-Double Machine In NBA Draft

Iowa State v Cincinnati

GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JANUARY 17: Baba Miller #18 of the Cincinnati Bearcats celebrates after making a shot in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Fifth Third Arena on January 17, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

In this scenario, the Bulls take on Cincinnati’s Baba Miller.

Like many second-rounders, Vecenie seems to believe that Miller is a project pick that might not be worth a standard roster spot for the time being.

“Miller would probably be the two-way bet I’d most want to take a flier on. But I couldn’t get excited enough for a guaranteed contract grade,” the analyst said.

The forward had a strong pre-draft process, being a combine standout. Some earlier mock drafts projected that Miller could be a late first-round selection. In this case, Miller is the 39th-ranked prospect on the board, landing one spot before that.

Baba Miller’s NCAA Run

Virginia Tech v Florida State

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 13: Lynn Kidd #15 of the Virginia Tech Hokies drives to the basket in the second half against Baba Miller #11 of the Florida State Seminoles in the Second Round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Miller was born in Spain, but he moved to the United States of America to pursue a career in basketball. He started his NCAA run at Florida State.

During a two-year run at FSU, Miller averaged 6.6 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Miller switched to Florida Atlantic University for the 2024-2025 NCAA season. During that lone year, Miller posted averages of 11.3 points and 7.0 rebounds in 34 games.

The senior forward had one more move left. He switched to Cincinnati in the Big 12, appearing in 31 games. As a full-time starter, Miller averaged 13.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. He shot 52.9% from the field and made just 19.2% of his threes on 1.7 attempts per game.

After the Bulls select at No. 38, they’ll go back on the clock at No. 56.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments