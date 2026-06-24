Chicago Bulls Predicted To Add Double-Double Machine In NBA Draft

After a productive night one of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls are slated to make at least two more picks, barring any trades.

The first pick for Chicago comes in at No. 38.

After going with a wing and a forward in round one, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic projects that the Bulls could double up at the forward position to begin the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

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In this scenario, the Bulls take on Cincinnati’s Baba Miller.

Like many second-rounders, Vecenie seems to believe that Miller is a project pick that might not be worth a standard roster spot for the time being.

“Miller would probably be the two-way bet I’d most want to take a flier on. But I couldn’t get excited enough for a guaranteed contract grade,” the analyst said.

The forward had a strong pre-draft process, being a combine standout. Some earlier mock drafts projected that Miller could be a late first-round selection. In this case, Miller is the 39th-ranked prospect on the board, landing one spot before that.

Baba Miller’s NCAA Run

Miller was born in Spain, but he moved to the United States of America to pursue a career in basketball. He started his NCAA run at Florida State.

During a two-year run at FSU, Miller averaged 6.6 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Miller switched to Florida Atlantic University for the 2024-2025 NCAA season. During that lone year, Miller posted averages of 11.3 points and 7.0 rebounds in 34 games.

The senior forward had one more move left. He switched to Cincinnati in the Big 12, appearing in 31 games. As a full-time starter, Miller averaged 13.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. He shot 52.9% from the field and made just 19.2% of his threes on 1.7 attempts per game.

After the Bulls select at No. 38, they’ll go back on the clock at No. 56.