Most 2026 NBA mock drafts have the Chicago Bulls taking the University of North Carolina star Caleb Wilson.

An NBA writer at Hoops Habit predicts “chaos” that nobody expects.

Wilson doesn’t get selected higher, forcing the Bulls to go in a different direction. Instead, they pass up on the UNC star in this scenario, drafting based on need rather than taking what most analysts would consider to be the best prospect available.

Chicago Bulls Predicted To Pull Off Stunning Move In NBA Mock Draft 2026

Instead of Wilson, Josh Cornelissen of Hoops Habit predicts the Bulls could go with the Louisville guard, Mikel Brown Jr.

“The Chicago Bulls already have Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue at forward and have a strong need at guard, and Mikel Brown has all of the traits that their new front office is looking for (to be fair, so does Caleb Wilson), Cornelissen explained.

” They reach into the pool of guards at No. 4 after not being able to secure a trade-down package.”

In this scenario, the Washington Wizards take Darryn Peterson No. 1. The Utah Jazz pick up AJ Dybantsa with No. 2, while the Memphis Grizzlies take on Cam Boozer out of Duke at No. 3

At No. 5, the Los Angeles Clippers take advantage of Wilson’s slight slide and select him.

Could The Bulls Shake Up The Draft?

It’s a long shot.

Not only are most mock drafts sending Wilson to Chicago, but plenty of intel from insiders strongly suggests that Wilson is the guy for Chicago at No. 4.

Really, it seems the only way the Bulls would take someone else is if Wilson is selected within the top three, leaving the Bulls to take one of the sliders (likely Boozer).

Mikel Brown’s NCAA Run

Coming out of Orlando, Florida, Brown was a five-star recruit who started 19 out of 21 games at Louisville. He averaged 29.2 minutes of playing time.

Brown shot 41.0% from the field and hit on 34.4% of his threes, taking 7.6 threes per game. The freshman guard averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game

Caleb Wilson’s NCAA Run

Coming out of Georgia, Wilson was a top-five recruit in the nation, according to most major recruiting platforms.

The five-star prospect attended UNC for just one season. He started all 24 games he played.

Wilson saw the court for 31.3 minutes per game. He shot 57.8% fro the field, and hit on 25.9% of his threes, averaging 19.8 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Wilson came down with 9.4 rebounds per game, dished out 2.7 assists per game, snatched 1.5 steals per game, and blocked 1.4 shots per game.