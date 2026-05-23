Bulls Projected as Best Fit for Sixers Standout in NBA Free Agency

The Chicago Bulls have a lot of changes to work through heading into the 2026-2027 NBA season. With a new front office, soon-to-be new head coach, and a turnover roster, the rebuild is officially in Illinois.

As the Bulls prepare for a critical free agency period, they have been linked to the veteran Philadelphia 76ers wing Quentin Grimes.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Chicago is one of several “best fits” for Grimes, who is hitting the free agency market as an unrestricted prospect.

Quentin Grimes Contract Prediction

Coming off his one-year, qualifying offer with the Sixers, Grimes is projected to land a two-year offer, worth $30 million, per Marks.

The ESPN analyst described Grimes as one of the best unrestricted free agent shooting guards in the NBA this offseason.

During his first full season with the 76ers, Grimes played on an $8.7 million deal. Following a strong 2024-2025 season, which was split between Philly and Dallas, Grimes eyed a major contract extension as a restricted player. After his desired deal didn’t come to fruition, he accepted the qualifying offer.

Would The Bulls Be Wise To Add Grimes?

The 26-year-old 2021 first-round pick entered the NBA as a 25th pick out of Houston. He started his career with the New York Knicks.

While on his rookie deal, Grimes was traded to the Detroit Pistons, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Sixers. The NBA has seen two different versions of Grimes.

On a team with playoff expectations, he produces like a quality role player who can serve in the starting five or off the bench.

The other version proved to put up All-Star numbers in a low-stakes situation. When the 76ers “tanked” their final quarter of the season in 2024-2025, Grimes dominated the stat sheet.

In 28 games, the veteran guard shot a career-high 46.9% from the field and hit on 37.3% of his threes. Grimes posted averages of 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

The state of the Bulls would allow Grimes a chance to get back to playing with those 2024-2025 numbers. Chicago will have to offer some short-term contracts to veterans, and the projected numbers would be tradeable for an intriguing package later on down the line if the Bulls want to cut ties for value early.

Grimes has enough experience to join a contender. He’s also young enough to take a short-term deal in a landing spot that could help him rebuild his value to where he thought it was before the reality of the 2025 offseason kicked in.