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Bulls Projected as Best Fit for Sixers Standout in NBA Free Agency

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The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to many top free agent targets, and are expected to make offseason moves with its salary cap space.

The Chicago Bulls have a lot of changes to work through heading into the 2026-2027 NBA season. With a new front office, soon-to-be new head coach, and a turnover roster, the rebuild is officially in Illinois.

As the Bulls prepare for a critical free agency period, they have been linked to the veteran Philadelphia 76ers wing Quentin Grimes.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Chicago is one of several “best fits” for Grimes, who is hitting the free agency market as an unrestricted prospect.

Quentin Grimes Contract Prediction

Quentin Grimes, Philadelphia 76ers

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 03: Quentin Grimes #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers smiles during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 03, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Coming off his one-year, qualifying offer with the Sixers, Grimes is projected to land a two-year offer, worth $30 million, per Marks.

The ESPN analyst described Grimes as one of the best unrestricted free agent shooting guards in the NBA this offseason.

During his first full season with the 76ers, Grimes played on an $8.7 million deal. Following a strong 2024-2025 season, which was split between Philly and Dallas, Grimes eyed a major contract extension as a restricted player. After his desired deal didn’t come to fruition, he accepted the qualifying offer.

Would The Bulls Be Wise To Add Grimes?

Sixers restricted free agent, Quentin Grimes

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 03: Quentin Grimes #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a call during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center on April 03, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old 2021 first-round pick entered the NBA as a 25th pick out of Houston. He started his career with the New York Knicks.

While on his rookie deal, Grimes was traded to the Detroit Pistons, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Sixers. The NBA has seen two different versions of Grimes.

On a team with playoff expectations, he produces like a quality role player who can serve in the starting five or off the bench.

The other version proved to put up All-Star numbers in a low-stakes situation. When the 76ers “tanked” their final quarter of the season in 2024-2025, Grimes dominated the stat sheet.

In 28 games, the veteran guard shot a career-high 46.9% from the field and hit on 37.3% of his threes. Grimes posted averages of 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

The state of the Bulls would allow Grimes a chance to get back to playing with those 2024-2025 numbers. Chicago will have to offer some short-term contracts to veterans, and the projected numbers would be tradeable for an intriguing package later on down the line if the Bulls want to cut ties for value early.

Grimes has enough experience to join a contender. He’s also young enough to take a short-term deal in a landing spot that could help him rebuild his value to where he thought it was before the reality of the 2025 offseason kicked in.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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