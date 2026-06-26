Chicago Bulls Get Promising Rookie After NBA Draft 2026

After an eventful 2026 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls took care of business on the two-way front by adding two new rookies.

Shortly after adding Tobe Awaka, the Bulls brought on Jaylin Sellers out of Providence.

Dushawn London of 247 Sports reported that the Bulls agreed to a two-way contract with the undrafted rookie.

Jaylin Sellers’ NCAA Career

Hailing from his hometown of Columbus, Georgia, Sellers started his college career at Ball State.

As a freshman, he appeared in 31 games, averaging 18.9 minutes off the bench. During his sophomore effort, Sellers produced averages of 13.5 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 45.0% from three for the first time as a starter.

Ahead of the 2023-2024 NCAA season, Sellers transferred to UCF. He started in 32 out of 33 games. In the following season, Sellers played in just three games for the Golden Knights. He moved to Providence before the 2025-2026 NCAA season, where he finished his college career.

The senior guard started all 33 games for Providence. Seeing the court for 30.0 minutes per game, he averaged 18.3 points per game, while shooting 47.3% from the field and hitting on 42.9% of his threes.

Along with his scoring, Sellers came down with 4.2 rebounds per game and dished out 1.6 assists per game.

Sellers leaves the NCAA with 131 games played with three different schools. He averaged 39.2% from beyond the arc, while producing 13.5 points per game.

Chicago Bulls’ 2026 NBA Draft

Going into the first round of the NBA Draft, the Bulls held two picks in the first round.

With the No. 4 pick, the Bulls made the expected move to select Caleb Wilson out of North Carolina.

When the Bulls went on the clock with the No. 15 pick, they selected the Texas guard Dailyn Swain.

Going into the second round, the Bulls had an opportunity to make two selections. Before the second round started, the Bulls moved their No. 56 pick. In a trade with the Lakers, Chicago received cash considerations.

When the Bulls were set to go on the clock with the No. 38 pick, they moved the selection to the Indiana Pacers. In return, the Bulls picked up Kam Jones and future pick swaps.