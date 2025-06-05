Proposed 2-For-1 Trade Sends Jonathan Kuminga to Bulls

Nikola Vucevic is entering the final year of his current contract with the Chicago Bulls. The veteran big man will become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Of course, Chicago could look to part ways with Vucevic this summer, in the hope of maximizing his trade value.

In a June 5 trade proposal from Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, the Bulls use Vucevic to help land Jonathan Kuminga from the Golden State Warriors. Bailey’s proposed deal looks like this:

Bulls Get: Jonathan Kuminga

Warriors Get: Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball and a top-5 protected first-round draft pick in 2026

“Chicago should sign up to pay the second contract of Jonathan Kuminga, who doesn’t turn 23 till October and could be a dynamic finisher for Giddey,” Bailey wrote. “The upside for lineups with those two, Buzelis and White is certainly higher than any with Nikola Vučević or Lonzo Ball. And with some of the young players already on the roster seemingly ahead of schedule, Chicago is in a solid position to take swings at upside.”

Kuminga would be a strong fit on the Bulls roster. Not only would he immediately improve the forward rotation, but he would also become a featured scorer within Billy Donovan’s rotation. With a consistent role, the hope would be that Kuminga could begin developing into a potential All-Star talent.

Vucevic Would Welcome Joining a Contender

In his end-of-season media availability, Vucevic admitted he would be open to joining a contending roster.

“There are some good, young pieces that can be built around,” Vucevic said. “There are a lot of questions when you’re a team not fighting for the top. I have trust in them and believe they want to do what’s best and build a good team that wants to win. So we’ll see. Obviously, I’m at the stage in my career where I’m trying to win now. Play in the playoffs and hopefully have deep playoff runs. It’s a young team and it does take time. It all depends on what their timeline is and how they see this team.”

Being sent to the Golden State would ensure Vucevic has the opportunity to contend in the Western Conference. After spending the past four and a half seasons with the Bulls, he’s certainly earned the right to suit up for a contending-level team.

The Bulls Could Solve Golden State’s Problem

Golden State has been short on a talented big man for years. Mike Dunleavy Jr. clearly has an idea of the type of center the Warriors need. Vucevic would likely fit that mold. Not only would he slot into Steve Kerr’s five-out offense, he would also provide some much-needed impact on the glass.

And, while Vucevic is not an elite defender, surrounding him with Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler would ensure his size is somewhat of a rim deterrent. The Warriors have enough defensive pieces to help cover up for Vucevic where he struggles most.

So, if the Warriors are open to moving on from Kuminga this summer, a deal that adds Vucevic and the playmaking (and perimeter defense) of Ball would make sense for both parties.