Proposed 3-For-1 Trade Sees Bulls Flip 4th Overall Draft Pick

The Chicago Bulls possess the fourth pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. They’re expected to select Caleb Wilson, who has been dubbed as a potential superstar of the future.

However, the Bulls will likely field countless phone calls regarding potential trades ahead of draft night. After all, they won’t be the only team interested in Wilson’s upside and potential impact on a franchise.

With that in mind, Ernesto Cova of Fansided’s “Da Windy City” recently suggested a trade that would see Chicago add three high-upside young talents in return for surrendering their 4th and 15th picks in the upcoming draft.

The trade idea looks like this:

Chicago Bulls Get: Nikola Topic, Jared McCain, Thomas Sorber, the 12th and 17th picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Oklahoma City Thunder Get: Patrick Williams and picks 4 and 15 in the 2026 NBA Draft.

“The Bulls would be giving up better draft positioning and a chance at a franchise player, but they would be flipping one lottery ticket into 3 (with Topic, McCain and Sorber), all while still keeping Josh Giddey, Buzelis, and Essengue, and adding two more draft picks to round out the roster,” Cova wrote. “At that range, they can probably get Cameron Carr, Morez Johnson Jr., or Karim Lopez.”

Cova continued.

“The Bulls shouldn’t hesitate to hold onto their pick if they had gotten the No. 1 or No. 2 selection, but No. 4 gives them a little more wiggle room. And with a team like the Thunder, which can afford to take chances and has more stars than it can play, this looks like a risky but potentially rewarding scenario for both teams.”

Caleb Wilson Could Be A Star For The Bulls

During a recent episode of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Jay Williams gave a glowing assessment of Wilson.

“Caleb Wilson, watching him work out, has shown the ability to put the ball down on the ground… By the way, the first time I saw him this year, the bar was Jermaine O’Neal. The ceiling? Kevin Garnett,” Williams said on Get Up. “Now, when I watch him play, the bar seems like Kevin Garnett, the ceiling seems like Giannis. It feels like that’s where his ceiling could be.”

If Chicago’s internal evaluations of Wilson are anywhere near that of Williams, they would be wise to keep hold of their pick. However, Cova’s notion of adding three young talents may be something Bryson Graham would want to consider, at least in passing.

Bulls Expected To Land Caleb Wilson

According to Sam Vecenie’s latest mock draft for The Athletic, Caleb Wilson, out of North Carolina, is the most likely candidate to be drafted with the fourth overall pick. Wilson is viewed as a future star, on par with the other members of his draft class who are expected to go in the top three.

“It’s all about power and explosiveness for Wilson,” Vecenie wrote. “He plays with terrific bend and balance as a driver. Combine that with his strength and leaping ability, and you get a special player who can dominate at the rim.”

Vecenie continued.

“The further into the cycle we get, the more I hear from scouts who see Wilson in the same group as Peterson, Dybantsa and Boozer, with some even ranking him as a top-three player in the class. It didn’t hurt Wilson’s case that he outperformed all three of those players when North Carolina played them this season (in Dybantsa’s case, in the preseason, but still).”

So, while Cova’s trade idea makes sense in a vacuum, it’s likely that Chicago presses ahead with drafting Wilson. That is, assuming he’s still on the board when it’s the Bulls’ turn to make their pick.