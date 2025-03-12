Proposed Bulls-Lakers Trade Is Huge Win for Chicago

The Chicago Bulls have been gradually moving toward a full rebuild in recent seasons. The front office’s decision to trade Zach LaVine at the Feb. 6 trade deadline has ensured Nikola Vucevic is the last veteran domino to fall.

According to Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, Chicago should explore a potential deal to send Vucevic to the Los Angeles Lakers this summer. Swartz’s proposed trade looks like this:

Chicago Bulls Get: Rui Hachimura, Shake Milton and a 2025 second-round pick

Los Angeles Lakers Get: Nikola Vučević

“Vučević isn’t the best stylistic fit next to Luka Dončić and LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers, although he’s a huge upgrade from Jaxson Hayes and can be a reliable third-to-fourth scoring option on a nightly basis while providing good rebounding and passing,” Swartz reasoned. “Hachimura, 27, has become one of the NBA’s best shooting forwards (41.0 percent from three this season) who should thrive playing next to pass-first guards like Josh Giddey and Lonzo Ball.”

Hachimura, 27, is young enough to slot into the Bulls’ new developmental timeline. However, he would likely be available on the trade market, if Chicago could generate a big enough return for his services. Either way, getting a future second round pick and Hachimura in return for Vucevic would likely be seen as a win. And, that’s before we factor in the Shake Milton aspect of the deal.

Bulls’ Could Look Toward a Double-Big Lineup

With the trade window closed, Vucevic will remain part of the Bulls rotation for the remainder of the season. Chicago also added veteran big man Zach Collins as part of the LaVine trade. As such, Billy Donovan hasn’t ruled out trialling a double-big rotation, if and when the opportunity arises.

“It’s something we need to look at (playing double-big),” Donovan said. “The only apprehension I would have with that would be: does it get in the way stylistically of how we’ve played? I don’t know that, and I also don’t want to pass judgment on those three guys [Vucevic, Collins and Jalen Smith] that two of the three can’t play together without even potentially looking at some of it in practice or a game presents itself. I don’t see us playing extended minutes like that, but I do see opportunities for that to happen.”

Vucevic, 34, is shooting 38.9% from deep this season. His floor spacing is ideal for a potential double-big rotation, as his presence would allow a non-shooting big man to thrive in the paint or as a rim-runner.

Bulls Head Coach Impressed by Tre Jones

Tre Jones joined the Bulls as part of the LaVine trade package. Jones, 25, is already proving that he could become a reliable member of the Bulls rotation, if he sticks around beyond this summer.

When speaking in a March 8 news conference, after the Bulls defeated the Miami Heat, Donovan praised the growth Jones has shown since landing with the franchise.

“He’s got something, he’s got the IT factor to me,” Donovan said. “He really does. He’s just a winner. You can look at size and length for position and he probably doesn’t have any of those things. But he has really good speed, he’s really tough, he’s got a high IQ, he understands competition. He can really stay in the moment and compete. The last two games on the road he’s been great. He’s got a lot of substance, a lot of competitive character to him.”

Jones will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Therefore, the Bulls may face competition for his services. Still, if they can keep Jones around, he will likely earn a consistent role in Donovan’s rotation moving forward.