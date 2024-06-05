Proposed Bulls Trade Lands $114 Million ‘Dream’ Target From East Rival

Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas promised to bring changes to the roster this offseason.

That might need to involve reimagining the backcourt with Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray.

“The Chicago Bulls have a lot of questions to answer this summer, especially concerning the futures of Zach LaVine (a prime trade candidate) and DeMar DeRozan (an unrestricted free agent),” Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz wrote on June 3. “Whether or not one or both returns, adding a premier guard like Murray would solve a lot of the team’s issues.

“A new starting backcourt of Murray and Coby White, both at 6’5″, would take playmaking pressure off of White, allowing him to attack more as a scorer.”

The Hawks engaged with multiple teams in trade talks regarding Murray ahead of the deadline in February. They are widely expected to re-engage with teams on that front this offseason with Murray starting a four-year, $114 million contract.

This hypothetical proposed trade meets league rules and could meet Atlanta’s asking price.

Bulls get:

– Dejounte Murray

Hawks get:

– Lonzo Ball

– Jevon Carter

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 11)

– 2027 first-round pick

The hypothetical offer above may be better if they pivot to a rebuild. Hawks is just two seasons removed from his first All-Star appearance and leading the league in steals per game.

Adding his aggressive, downhill style to the backcourt alongside White would be a fully realized version of the Bulls’ current frequent pairing of White and Ayo Dosunmu. However, the Bulls could argue that Dosunmu gives them enough of what Murray does at a discount to stand pat.

The Hawks star would uplift the Bulls in the intermediate, though.

Bulls, Hawks Could Be Unlikely Trade Partners

Murray averaged a career-high 22.5 points last season, shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc on a career-high 7.1 attempts per game.

Despite that, he emphasized that both he and teammate Trae Young are point guards in talking about their on-court fit. He will earn $25.2 million in 2024-25. The issue for the Bulls is getting there with players that Atlanta can use.

The Hawks already have a logjam at center.

Both teams are light on two-way threats on the perimeter. But using one of the Bulls’ stars would require adding salary (LaVine) and/or the additional step of a sign-and-trade (DeRozan).

It also works if they want to compete, though, with Carter serving as a suitable backup point guard. The draft capital would give the Hawks increased flexibility, which General Manager Landry Fields valued in getting the No. 1 pick.

They could select prospects to further build out the next iteration of their roster.

Or they could trade it for immediate help if they stay the course and look to get back into contention in the Eastern Conference next season.

Bulls ‘Confident’ Lonzo Ball Can Return Next Season

Ball is the wild card. He has not played in over two years and said that he is still not yet 100%. He does appear to be on track to deliver on his expectations to play at some point during next season.

“Team officials are confident Ball, out since Jan. 14, 2022, due to a chronic knee ailment, will play next season. They’re just not as confident about when,” The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry wrote on June 4.

“Opening night doesn’t sound likely. However, Ball sounds hellbent on returning each time he’s asked publicly. It will be something of a miracle for Ball to take an NBA court again after what could be a three-year absence. That also makes it impossible to have any expectations whenever Ball returns.”

No players have ever returned to their previous form from procedures similar to what he had done, which was rare to begin with.