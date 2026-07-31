Chicago Bulls Proposed To Trade For Clippers’ Bennedict Mathurin

Count the Chicago Bulls in on the Bennedict Mathurin market, as the Los Angeles Clippers continue to think about what to do with the veteran guard.

At this point, multiple reports have linked the Bulls to Mathurin. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype dished some more info on the state of the standout guard’s market on July 31, leaving the Bulls as potential sign-and-trade candidates to take him on.

How Can The Bulls Get Mathurin?

As a restricted free agent, Mathurin is going to need a new deal, and the logical way to go about it is to land him via sign-and-trade.

In Chicago’s case, they have enough tradeable contracts to put on the table for Los Angeles.

In our hypothetical deal, Mathurin lands a four-year contract, in the $58 million range, putting him around $14 million AAV, just under his reported preference. For Chicago, it’s a long-term commitment, but it makes it certain that Mathurin is a part of their future.

In order to make the money work, the Bulls send the Clippers an experienced guard in Isaac Okoro. To sweeten the pot, Chicago sends a 2027 second-round pick via Cleveland, and a 2029 second-round pick owned by Chicago.

It gives the Clippers an immediate replacement for Mathurin. Okoro is typically described as a defensive standout who can start or come off the bench.

Over six seasons (five with the Cleveland Cavaliers), Okoro has posted averages of 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.8 steals. He shoots 46.5% from the field, and knocks down threes at a 34.7% clip.

Why The Clippers Might Hesitate

Like most teams with high-profile restricted free agents in the league, the Clippers don’t feel forced to get rid of Mathurin.

Are they willing to move him? Clearly, but that doesn’t mean they have a ton of desire to do so. Many reports have suggested that the Clippers would like to retain Mathurin. That tells interested teams that they want an overpay.

Mathurin is a productive piece, averaging 16.2 points while shooting 44.2% from the field and hitting 33.6% of his threes throughout his career.

The fact that he has a long playoff run under his belt is helpful too, but the Bulls shouldn’t be parting ways with first-rounders if that’s what LA is seeking here. Since Chicago is loaded with second-rounders, why not toss out two and see if it works? If they can’t get Mathurin that way, no sweat.