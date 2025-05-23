Proposed Trade Lands Champion Big Man With the Chicago Bulls

Given their moves in recent years, it’s hard to believe that the Chicago Bulls are all-in on a rebuild. The front office has swung for the fences before, and could quickly grow tired of waiting for the current rotation to mature.

Should the Bulls decide to try to expedite the current process, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes believes Kristaps Porzingis could become a trade option. He proposed a trade in a May 23 article, which looks like this:

Bulls Get: Kristaps Porziņģis, No. 28 pick in 2025 draft, No. 32 pick in 2025 draft, 2028 first-round pick (protected 2-14; via SAS)

Celtics Get: Nikola Vučević, Dalen Terry and the No. 12 pick in 2025 draft

“It’s possible No. 28 and No. 32 would be enough of an enticement for the Bulls to give up their No. 12 selection along with Vučević and Terry’s expiring contracts,” Hughes explained. “Porziņģis would be an upgrade over Vooch in basically every way, health permitting…The uncertainty surrounding KP’s health is high, though…That’s why Boston is also throwing in the 15-30 portion of the 2028 first-rounder it has coming from San Antonio.”

Porzingis would provide more size than Nikola Vucevic. He also has a bigger rim protection presence and is a better perimeter shooter. However, adding him to the rotation is a risk. He has struggled to remain healthy for his entire tenure with the Boston Celtics.

Hughes Detailed Why the Celtics Would Do This Deal

Hughes shared his opinion on why the Celtics would consider making this deal in the same article.

“Boston would get a cheaper gap-year option in Vučević, who makes about $10 million less than Porziņģis in 2025-26 before coming off the books. But, the real prize is Chicago’s No. 12 pick. If the Celtics are going to keep a good portion of the band together, they’ll need cost-controlled contributors like the one they might be able to snag in the late lottery.”

Vucevic’s deal will expire in the summer of 2026. Dalen Terry is the sort of reclamation project that could help the Celtics strengthen their bench without breaking the bank. And, of course, adding a high-level rookie to the mix wouldn’t be a bad move either.

Nevertheless, moving on from Porzingis would give the Celtics some breathing room. The Celtics would also be pleased if some of the incoming players could be flipped closer to the trade deadline. Whether the Bulls are the best trade partner for Brad Stevens to negotiate with is up for debate, though.

Vucevic Would Likely Welcome the Trade

When speaking to the media as part of his end-of-season availability, Vucevic shared his desire to contend for a championship.

“There are some good, young pieces that can be built around,” Vucevic said. “There are a lot of questions when you’re a team not fighting for the top. I have trust in them and believe they want to do what’s best and build a good team that wants to win. So we’ll see. Obviously, I’m at the stage in my career where I’m trying to win now, play in the playoffs and hopefully have deep playoff runs. It’s a young team and it does take time. It all depends on what their timeline is and how they see this team.”

Without Jayson Tatum, who is recovering from an Achilles tendon tear, the Celtics aren’t expected to be contenders next season. However, they will still be a force in the Eastern Conference. Vucevic would likely welcome the opportunity to play under Joe Mazzulla on a highly competitive roster.

Regardless of whether he’s moved to the Celtics or not, Vucevic will likely be floated in trade discussions throughout the offseason. His expiring contract will undoubtedly be sought after by teams around the NBA.