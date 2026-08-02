Proposed Trade Lands Recent Lottery Pick With Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls continue to be linked to Bennedict Mathurin. The former sixth overall draft pick is currently a restricted free agent with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Earlier this week, Marc Stein reported that Chicago had interest in the talented guard.

“I think it’s way too soon to say such and such team is in the lead or whatever,” Stein said. “But basically I’ve been told that, in Bryson Graham, Bennedict Mathurin has a significant fan … Definitely interesting and notable that your Bulls were probably presumed in some corners to be done, and clearly they are not done with the offseason.”

According to Elias Schuster of Bulls on SI, Chicago could enter into negotiations with the Clippers regarding a potential sign-and-trade for Mathurin, assuming the Clippers are receptive to negotiations.

Schuster proposed a trade idea that looks like this:

Chicago Bulls get: Bennedict Mathurin on a three-year $38 million deal

LA Clippers get: Three future second-round draft picks and Isaac Okoro.

“Mathurin is a polarizing player, and the idea of locking him in for three years at this number will concern some,” Schuster wrote. “Relatedly, giving up three future seconds to make that happen isn’t necessarily chump change. We’ve seen teams send similar packages out for players who arguably impact winning more – like Isaiah Stewart or Aaron Wiggins.”

Schuster continued.

“For something around $12.5 million a year, it honestly wouldn’t make me that uncomfortable. I know it’s still over what some project him to be worth, but it’s just hard to envision him signing for much less than that.”

Mathurin played in 54 games last season. He averaged 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 31.5% from three-point range.

Bulls Have Fans Of Mathurin Within The Franchise

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Bulls have multiple people within the franchise who are fans of Mathurin.

“Chicago has the $9.37 million room mid-level exception. However, that won’t be enough to acquire Mathurin,” Scotto reported. “Any realistic chance the Bulls have of acquiring Mathurin is via a sign-and-trade as the franchise looks to improve its roster and stay out of the relegation zone while rebuilding in the upcoming season. Chicago’s new coaching staff is also said to be fond of Mathurin, HoopsHype has learned.”

Of course, Mathurin’s availability will come down to how willing the Clippers are to do business. As a restricted free agent, the Clippers still retain a significant element of control.

Bulls Could Trade Norman Powell

Elsewhere on the Bulls roster, Norman Powell is expected to draw trade interest closer to the trade deadline. The veteran sharpshooter signed with the franchise earlier this summer.

“Norman Powell, who turned 33 in May, had an All-Star argument in 2024-25 and an All-Star selection this past season,” Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley wrote. “He just took his talents to a 51-loss Bulls team that is otherwise showing a complete (and long overdue) commitment to the long-term future of this franchise.”

As a rebuilding team, Chicago should expect a certain level of roster turnover in the coming seasons. However, for now, their attention will likely be on Mathurin. They can figure out whether Powell is a long-term member of the rotation at a later date.