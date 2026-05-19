Proposed 3-For-1 Trade Lands Zion Williamson With Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are navigating a transition. There’s a lot of change happening within the organization, both in the front office and eventually with the coaching staff.

As such, it’s hard to predict what direction the franchise is going to take in the coming months. Do they continue down the current rebuilding path? Begin star hunting? Or take a middle road?

One idea would be to continue developing young talent while also adding a star in their mid-20s, both to spearhead the rebuild and to keep the team competitive while everyone develops.

A recent trade proposal from Cem Yollbulan of New Orleans Pelicans On SI does just that. The proposed trade looks like this:

Chicago Bulls Get: Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans Get: Patrick Williams, Tre Jones, Jalen Smith and the 15th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

“In this deal, the Bulls add their starting power forward for the future,” Yollbulan reasoned. “They are bereft of top-end talent, and they lack depth and quality in the frontcourt. Given how much financial flexibility they have, they should be completely fine with paying Williamson an average of $43.5 million in each of the next two seasons.”

Williamson, 25, would be an ideal young star to help push the Bulls to the next level. Of course, there would be some concerns regarding his injury history. However, a fresh start could be just what Williamson needs.

Chicago Isn’t Giving Up Much In The Proposal

Let’s face it, the Bulls wouldn’t be giving up much if Yollbulan’s proposed trade became a reality. Patrick Williams hasn’t developed into the player Chicago hoped he would. And while solid, neither Tre Jones nor Jalen Smith is moving the needle in terms of making the Bulls a contender.

Giving up the 15th pick in the draft would be a tough sell. However, potentially landing Caleb Wilson with the fourth pick should offset any concerns about parting with the mid-first rounder.

If Chicago could keep Williamson healthy, it would have the star power necessary to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference. From there, the front office would need a degree of patience as they wait for the younger contingent led by Mata Buzelis and Noa Essengue to take their developmental strides.

Bulls Expected To Take Caleb Wilson With 4th Pick

According to Kevin O’Connor’s latest mock draft, the Bulls are expected to take Caleb Wilson with the fourth overall pick in the upcoming draft.

“Wilson is the most gifted athlete in the draft class. He’s 6-9 with springs for legs. When he’s flying above the rim, finishing through contact, and chasing down every shot in his area code, he looks like a future franchise cornerstone. That’s exactly what the Bulls need in the frontcourt.”

O’Connor continued.

“But Wilson isn’t a sure thing. He made too many aloof rotations as an off-ball defender at North Carolina, and the speed of NBA offenses will test him even more. He also won’t be sharing the floor with two bigs like he often did in college.”

If the Bulls walked away from this offseason with Williamson and Wilson, it would be deemed a success. However, there’s no guarantee the Pelicans would be willing to part with their star player, no matter how bumpy the ride so far has been.