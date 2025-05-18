Proposed Trade Sees Bulls Flip 2 Starters for Explosive High-Potential Forward

The Chicago Bulls will enter the 2025 offseason with a clear blueprint on how to improve. Arturas Karnisovas appears to be committed to rebuilding the roster through smart trades and draft acquitions.

In a May 16 article for Bleacher Report, Andy Bailey suggested making a deal for Jonathan Kuminga. The explosive forward is the sort of high-potential prospect Chicago should be looking to take a swing at. Kuminga has struggled to establish himself in his four years with the Golden State Warriors.

Bailey’s trade proposal looks like this:

Bulls Get: Jonathan Kuminga

Warriors Get: Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball and a 2029 top-five protected first-round pick.

“For the Bulls, the vision should be of a roster that fits around Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Coby White and whoever’s added in this year’s draft,” Bailey wrote. “Kuminga is closer to them in age than Vucevic, and he’d be a heck of a lob target for Giddey, with his above-the-rim athleticism.”

Kuminga would add some much-needed athleticism to Billy Donovan’s rotation. He could also develop into a reliable wing defender, capable of guarding multiple positions. Kuminga also comes with legitimate postseason experience, which could pay dividends further down the road.

From the Bulls’ perspective, adding Kuminga would be a strong start to the summer.

Bulls Among “Preliminary Suitors” for Kuminga

In a May 16 report from Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Bulls were named among a three-team shortlist of potential suitors for Kuminga.

“The Nets, along with the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat, are three teams with preliminary interest in Kuminga ahead of free agency, sources said,” Siegel reported. “Both Kuminga and the Warriors could come to an understanding on a new, fair contract, but the idea of exploring sign-and-trade opportunities seems like the best path for both parties.”

Kuminga will be a restricted free agent this summer. Therefore, the Warriors will be negotiating from a positon of strength. When factoring in the hard cap restrictions that come with completing a sign-and-trade, Chicago must be sure Kuminga is their top target.

Karnisovas Asks Bulls Fans for Patience

The hardest part about a rebuild is accepting that losing is part of the process. The Bulls have done a solid job at remaining competitive while adding exciting young talent to the rotation. However, it’s clear that for the time being, Chicago will struggle to make much of an impact in the Eastern Conference.

When speaking to the media on April 17, Vice President of Basketball Operations Artura Karnisovas asked the fanbase to remain patient as the team rebuilds.

“I’m asking for the fans to have patience,” Karnisovas said. “We’re in the first year of that transition. I though that the way we finished the year shows some promise. It’s hard to win games in this league. But to finish 15-5, it’s not a victory lap, but I think there are some positives. I think we gotta keep on building this group by adding another player in the lottery. Going into free agency and adding another piece. And, obviously, going into the summer, that’s when the players get better.”

If the Bulls can re-sign Josh Giddey and somehow acquire Kuminga, the fanbase will likely get on board and enjoy what could be an exciting rebuilding phase.