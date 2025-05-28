Proposed Trade Sees Bulls Flip Coby White for High-Potential Forward

Finding a way to add another young and exciting talent to the Chicago Bulls roster is undoubtedly a top priority for the front office. As a rebuilding team, the Bulls need as many high-level prospects as possible.

Jonathan Kuminga has been linked with a potential move to the Bulls in recent weeks. Any deal for the Golden State Warriors forward would have to be via a sign-and-trade. In a May 25 article for Bleacher Report, Grant Hughes suggested a trade that would land Kuminga with the Bulls while costing Billy Donovan a key part of his backcourt.

The trade proposal looks like this:

Bulls Get: Jonathan Kuminga

Warriors Get: Coby White

“If the Bulls take a chance on Kuminga, who’s still just 22, the Warriors should ask for Coby White,” Hughes wrote. “His expiring $12.8 million salary in 2025-26 isn’t large enough to make an extension realistic in Chicago, and his scoring and shot-creation would address Golden State’s most critical weakness.”

Hughes continued.

“…Considering White has played at fringe All-Star levels the past two years, the Warriors might need to include a pick. Then again, Kuminga’s upside might result in draft capital heading the other way, depending on his salary figure. We’ll just leave this as a straight-up swap for now.”

White has been one of the Bulls’ best players in recent years. However, the opportunity to land Kuminga may be too good to pass up. The explosive forward has only scratched the surface of his potential. Pairing him with Josh Giddey could create a one-two punch that carries the franchise for the next decade.

Giddey Could Cost Bulls $150 Million

Outside of adding fresh talent to the rotation, Arturas Karnisovas must also ensure he inks Josh Giddey to a contract extension. According to Michael Scotto of HoppsHype, Giddey could push for a deal in the region of $150 million.

“The belief around the league is Bulls restricted free agent guard Josh Giddey hopes to command a similar five-year, $150 million deal to Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs and earn roughly $30 million annually or more,” Scotto reported.

Giddey has proven himself to be a cornerstone talent for the Bulls. Keeping him long-term should be a no-brainer. As such, Chicago may have to break character and pay above asking price to ensure their star of the future is locked down for years to come.

Bulls Could Take a Risk

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times recently suggested that the Bulls allow Giddey to test the free agency market before extending him a contract offer. By allowing the talented guard to explore his options, the Bulls could keep the guard at a discounted price. It’s important to remember that Giddey is a restricted free agent, so they can match any offer sheet Giddey signs.

“The Bulls can let Giddey go to market where there are limited suitors, see what the market bids on him, and then have the right to match it,” Cowley wrote. “Basically, what they should have done with Patrick Williams and didn’t.”

Still, if the Bulls can re-sign Giddey and potentially land Kuminga, then the offseason will be a success. While it would hurt to lose White, the Bulls would still be in good shape to continue improving in the future. And right now, that’s the primary goal.