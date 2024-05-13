Proposed Bulls Trade Lands Former MVP, Future 1st-Round Pick for Nikola Vucevic

The Chicago Bulls went into the offseason with a whimper. They missed the postseason for the sixth time in the last seven years.

With a vow from Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas to bring changes to a roster that has grown “stale” by his own admission, a trade could be their best path forward.

Karnisovas has followed through with similar measures before.

Zach LaVine is their primary trade candidate this offseason. But another former All-Star, Nikola Vucevic, could bring back a more substantial return.

“For the Chicago Bulls, who’ve been mired in mediocrity throughout Vučević’s time there, this trade would get them out of the final year of his contract (2025-26). And honestly, given his age (33) and declining three-point percentage, if anyone were to offer even a protected first, Chicago would likely have to take it,” Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey wrote on May 13.

“Plus, this deal gives the Bulls more shooting from Luke Kennard and a fun reunion between Chicago and Derrick Rose (both of whom are on expiring contracts in 2024-25).”

Here is how Bailey’s hypothetical proposal breaks down.

Bulls get:

– Derrick Rose

– Luke Kennard

– 2027 first-round pick (lottery-protected)

Grizzlies get:

– Nikola Vucevic

Rose was the No. 1 overall pick by the Bulls in 2008. He became the youngest MVP in NBA history in 2011 while with the organization. But a series of injuries and a deterioration of the relationship between Rose’s camp and the Bulls led to his trade.

The Bulls sent Rose to the New York Knicks in 2016.

Rose, now 35 years old, has since had at least a cup of coffee with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, and Minnesota Timberwolves in addition to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Rose is going into the final year of a two-year, $6.5 million contract. He will count $3.2 million against the salary cap. Combined with Kennard – $14.8 million in the final year of a four-year, $56 million pact – this deal would shave roughly $2 million off the Bulls’ bottom line in 2024-25.

Bulls Have Stood by Nikola Vucevic Trade

Vucevic averaged 18.0 points and 10.5 rebounds last season, finishing the campaign with the seventh-most double-doubles in the NBA. He is also going into the second year of a three-year, $60 million contract.

The deal was viewed as an overpay when both sides agreed to it.

Karnisovas has defended his initial decision to acquire Vucevic in a costly trade during the 2020-21 season.

Bulls General Manager Marc Eversley said they prioritized re-signing the big man.

“If Vooch were to go away, how would you replace him?” Eversley said on the “Bulls Talk Podcast” in August 2023. “Those options were just not appealing to us, so retaining him became the No. 1 goal of the offseason.”

Nikola Vucevic: 2023-24 ‘Kind of Our Last Chance’

The Bulls signed Vucevic before he ever hit free agency last season. But he entered the campaign knowing changes could be imminent if they failed to perform.

“We know we can do better, and we have to do better,” Vučević said, per Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer on August 31. “And we know it’s kind of our last chance as this core of guys to do something.”

It will be interesting to see how willing Karnisovas is to shake things up.

His aggressiveness brought excitement when this core group was assembled. But it has since given way to two years of stagnation. Even after showing signs it was sub-par for a contender.

If Karnisovas is serious about changing the franchise’s outlook, it could take more than just trading LaVine in a potential salary dump this offseason. He could have to explore options with some of his more coveted players and assets.