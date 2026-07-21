The Chicago Bulls didn’t splurge in NBA free agency the way their fan base had hoped they would, but the summer signing window is not the end-all, be-all.

As the 2026-2027 NBA season plays, the Bulls will be a team to watch in the trade market. Being in a rebuilding situation, the Bulls only have a handful of players who are viewed as core pieces for the future.

Therefore, more changes could be on their way in due time. After a handful of veteran acquisitions during the offseason, Alex Kirschenbaum of Bleacher Nation suggests that the Bulls could keep an eye on the Toronto Raptors as possible trade suitors for two of their offseason pickups.

Chicago Bulls Get Questionable Trade Proposal With Raptors

“Immanuel Quickley ($32.5 million) and Jakob Poeltl ($19.5 million) are both drawing above-value contracts for 2026-27,” Kirchenbaum wrote.

“To get off Poeltl’s money and return Powell to the Raptors, Quickley and Poeltl could be shipped out to Chicago in exchange for Powell and Claxton.”

The Bulls picked up Nic Claxton in a four-team trade before the NBA Draft. Claxton comes over from the Brooklyn Nets, where he spent the past seven seasons.

While Claxton still has two years left on his $97.0 million contract, the Bulls’ center is 27 with enough experience to contribute to a contending situation. Chicago doesn’t have to commit long-term if they don’t see a future with Claxton early on.

As for Norman Powell, most of the league expects the sharpshooter to become a trade candidate at some point during the year.

After signing a two-year deal with the Bulls in free agency, Powell’s 11-year career, along with a recent All-Star nod, will be something that contenders keep an eye on as they look to beef up their rosters before the next playoff run.

Does The Hypothetical Return Work For The Bulls?

Jakob Poeltl certainly doesn’t fit the Bulls’ timeline, as he’ll make $84.0 million through his age-34 season. Perhaps, in a multi-team trade, the Bulls re-route Poeltl to a situation that makes more sense.

As for Quickley, he could be an intriguing option, depending on what the Bulls’ long-term plans are for Josh Giddey.

Since landing in Toronto, Quickley has averaged 17.2 points and 6.1 assists, while shooting 38.1% from three. He has three years left on his deal, making $32.5 million in each of the next three seasons.

Depending on the picks involved, the Bulls’ future wouldn’t get a significant boost in this hypothetical idea, but don’t be shocked if Claxton and Powell don’t generate early interest in the market next season.