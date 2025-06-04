Re-Signing Josh Giddey Could Force Bulls Into Tough Coby White Decision

Josh Giddey‘s long-term future is currently the biggest talking point surrounding the Chicago Bulls. The 22-year-old guard had an impressive debut season with the team and is widely viewed as the franchise cornerstone.

Outside of Giddey’s future, there are also questions surrounding Coby White. The former seventh overall draft pick is eligible for a contract extension next season. However, it would appear that White’s future is far less certain.

White has been one of the Bulls’ best offensive players in recent years. This past season, he averaged 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 45.3% from the field and 37% from deep. However, the lack of defense between Giddey and White is likely a cause for concern. As such, the Bulls may want to alter their current backcourt in the near future.

Giddey is Seeking $150 Million Contract From Bulls

According to Michael Scotto of HoppsHype, Giddey could push for a deal in the region of $150 million.

“The belief around the league is Bulls restricted free agent guard Josh Giddey hopes to command a similar five-year, $150 million deal to Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs and earn roughly $30 million annually or more,” Scotto reported.

Giddey has earned the opportunity to push for a big-time contract. However, the Bulls are notorious for trying to keep costs low. As such, they could look to play hardball in negotiations, or even allow Giddey to test the free agent market. At least that way, the front office could be sure they’re not inking the guard to a bloated contract.

Bulls Could Roll the Dice

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times appears to be a fan of letting Giddey test the free agency market.

“The Bulls can let Giddey go to market where there are limited suitors, see what the market bids on him, and then have the right to match it,” Cowley wrote. “Basically, what they should have done with Patrick Williams and didn’t.”

Giddey is a restricted free agent. As such, the Bulls can match any offer sheet he signs with another team. So, unless another team completely outbids the Bulls, they still hold all the cards in any negotiations. Still, the hope would be that Giddey’s market isn’t as robust as it should be, as that would allow the Bulls to negotiate a discounted contract for the coming years.

Of course, Chicago could choose to throw caution to the wind and give Giddey everything he’s asking for. Only time will tell which way the front office decides to handle things. Still, once Giddey is locked-in for the future, a lot of questions are going to arise regarding White’s long-term tenure in the Windy City.