Chicago Bulls Reportedly Trade 2-Year NBA Player To Minnesota Timberwolves

On Monday evening, the news that Julius Randle had been traded to the Brooklyn Nets (via the Minnesota Timberwolves)

The Chicago Bulls were also involved in the deal.

Charania wrote (via X): “Just in: Minnesota is sending Julius Randle and the No. 28 pick in the NBA Draft to the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team trade that sends Nic Claxton to the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. The Timberwolves will acquire Brooklyn’s No. 33 pick for Randle and No. 28.”

Bulls Reportedly Trade 2-Year NBA Player To Timberwolves

Following the announcement, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that Mouhamadou Gueye is also part of the deal.

Fischer’s first post: “The Bulls are trading Mo Gueye to Minnesota, sources say, to complete the three-team deal that sends Julius Randle and No. 28 in tomorrow’s NBA Draft to Brooklyn for No. 33, and reroutes Nic Claxton into Chicago’s cap space in the new league year. Gueye’s salary is non-guaranteed for 2026-27.”

Fischer’s second post: “This is Mouhamadou Gueye, the former Raptors guard. Not Mouhamed Gueye, the current Hawks forward.”

Gueye is coming off a season where he averaged 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 54.5% from the field and 20.0% from three-point range in two games for the Bulls.

The 27-year-old appeared in 11 games for the Toronto Raptors as a rookie (2023-24).