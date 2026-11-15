Derrick Rose was once among the top guards in the NBA when he played for the Chicago Bulls.

In just his third NBA season, Rose won the MVP Award.

He was only 22.

Chicago Bulls Legend Derrick Rose Sends Out Heartfelt Post

This week, the Bulls legend made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his wife.

He wrote: “I’ll love you through the good, the bad, the ugly too Both of us got flaws…Life to short but…I’ll still see YOU Past the face, past the body, past what time may change, I fell for your heart/soul…so MY love won’t age. When beauty starts fading and our young days end I’ll cherish your wrinkles like …Pen Pal Letters from a friend lol. When life gets heavy and we got nothing left to pretend I won’t love you till it’s easy…I’ll love you til the END Yes LORD🌹🌹🌹 HAPPY BDAY BEAUTIFUL”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

Alaina A. Anderson Rose: “Bout to make me cry”

@johnearljelks: “Absolutely well said from the bottom of your heart 👑✨❤️”

@saintttre: “You sensational Pooh”

@norolemodelman: “Derek with his Rose 🌹!!! Love ur wifey bro !!! 👊”

@unique._1111_: “Ok D Rose🔥🔥🔥❤️ Happy Birthday to your Queen!!🎉”

Looking At Rose

Rose was the first pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of Memphis.

He had his longest stint in the NBA playing for the Bulls (seven years).

Rose then had stints with the New York Knicks (twice), Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies over 15 seasons in the NBA.

He made three All-Star Games (and appeared in 52 playoff games).