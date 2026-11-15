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Chicago Bulls Legend Derrick Rose Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 24: Former Chicago Bulls player Derrick Rose reacts during a ceremony retiring his #1 Chicago Bulls jersey at the United Center on January 24, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Derrick Rose was once among the top guards in the NBA when he played for the Chicago Bulls.

In just his third NBA season, Rose won the MVP Award.

He was only 22.

Chicago Bulls Legend Derrick Rose Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyDerrick Rose #1 of the Chicago Bulls watches from the bench as his teammates take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center on April 26, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois.

This week, the Bulls legend made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his wife.

He wrote: “I’ll love you through the good, the bad, the ugly too Both of us got flaws…Life to short but…I’ll still see YOU Past the face, past the body, past what time may change, I fell for your heart/soul…so MY love won’t age. When beauty starts fading and our young days end I’ll cherish your wrinkles like …Pen Pal Letters from a friend lol. When life gets heavy and we got nothing left to pretend I won’t love you till it’s easy…I’ll love you til the END Yes LORD🌹🌹🌹 HAPPY BDAY BEAUTIFUL”

Comments On His Post

GettyFormer Chicago Bulls player Derrick Rose reacts during a ceremony retiring his #1 Chicago Bulls jersey at the United Center on January 24, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

Alaina A. Anderson Rose: “Bout to make me cry”

@johnearljelks: “Absolutely well said from the bottom of your heart 👑✨❤️”

@saintttre: “You sensational Pooh”

GettyDerrick Rose’s family reacts during a ceremony retiring his #1 Chicago Bulls jersey at the United Center on January 24, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

@norolemodelman: “Derek with his Rose 🌹!!! Love ur wifey bro !!! 👊”

@unique._1111_: “Ok D Rose🔥🔥🔥❤️ Happy Birthday to your Queen!!🎉”

Looking At Rose

GettyDerrick Rose #1 of the Chicago Bulls and the Eastern Conference brings the ball up court during the 2012 NBA All-Star Game at the Amway Center on February 26, 2012 in Orlando, Florida.

Rose was the first pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of Memphis.

He had his longest stint in the NBA playing for the Bulls (seven years).

GettyDerrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on December 14, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Rose then had stints with the New York Knicks (twice), Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies over 15 seasons in the NBA.

He made three All-Star Games (and appeared in 52 playoff games).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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