Derrick Rose Reveals How He Wants to Be Remembered

Derrick Rose is known as the youngest MVP in NBA history, but he does not want to be remembered for his accolades. Instead, he wants to be remembered for his character and tenacity on the court.

In an interview via Sports Illustrated, Rose, who retired from basketball in 2024, revealed what he wants to be remembered for by the new generation of players in the sport.

“That I played hard. That I was a winner,” Rose said. “But to be honest, given the way my story has unfolded, in a number of years, people probably won’t remember me anymore.”

Derrick Rose Believes Most NBA Fans Would Not Remember Him In A Few Years

Rose admitted that in some time, most of the fans watching basketball would not remember what he truly brought to the court.

“It’ll be the kid who actually takes the time to do the research, to seek out my story, who will know who I was. Because today, a lot of young people don’t even know Wilt Chamberlain, even though he broke a ton of records, won a ton of trophies, and racked up all kinds of accolades. Some don’t know Bill Russell either, even though no one has won as many titles as he did,” Rose said.

“So who am I to think that people will definitely remember me? Probably a lot of them won’t. But the young person who takes the time to discover my story, I hope they don’t just stumble upon it by chance.”

Drafted first overall in 2008 by his hometown team Chicago Bulls, Rose quickly revitalized the franchise with a breathtaking combination of explosive speed and star-making performances, before becoming the NBA’s youngest MVP at 22 years old in 2011.

However, Rose’s trajectory was altered when he suffered a devastating ACL tear during the 2012 playoffs, initiating a cycle of knee surgeries that stripped him of his marquee athleticism.

Rose then reinvented himself as a high-IQ veteran mentor and reliable role player for multiple franchises, highlighted by an emotional 50-point game with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2018 that stands as one of the league’s most emotional moments.

Overall, Rose played 16 seasons in the NBA with the Bulls, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies.

Derrick Rose Reveals Emotions Following The 2026 NBA Finals

Derrick Rose was rooting for his former team New York Knicks, in the 2026 NBA Finals. The Knicks won the championship, their first in over five decades.

Rose revealed he was rooting for the Knicks the whole time against the San Antonio Spurs and that he is happy to see New York finally taste a title.

“I kinda had the Knicks winning the entire time. My son is a Jalen fan, so he was cheering for them the whole Playoffs. I called Rick right before they got to the Finals. Told him that they were playing against Wemby, told them they were going to win. I’m just happy for Jalen, his family,” Rose said to Sports Illustrated.

Rose played two stints with the Knicks from 2016 to 2017 and again from 2021 to 2023, before retiring the year after.

Rose now gets to enjoy retirement after making a mark on some of the East’s most popular teams.