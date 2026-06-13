Chicago Bulls Snag 18 PPG Riser In NBA Mock Draft 2026

At the 2026 NBA Draft on June 23, the Chicago Bulls are going to go on the clock with the fourth-overall pick.

If nothing changes about their current standing, the Bulls will select again at No. 15. While all of the attention tends to stay focused on the first selection, understandably so, the Bulls will be in line for another promising prospect as they fire up their rebuild.

In Bleacher Report’s most recent NBA mock draft, the Bulls were projected to take on Baylor’s Cameron Carr.

Chicago Bulls Snag Baylor Riser In NBA Mock Draft 2026

Here’s what BR’s NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman had to say about the projection:

“A projected first-round pick entering the combine, Cameron Carr bet on himself by choosing to scrimmage and likely earned himself more money,” said the draft expert.

“His 30 points further strengthened his projection as a surefire NBA scoring wing with translatable shotmaking firepower and athleticism. He was able to separate with ease over defenders and convert, both as a shooter and finisher. .. The extreme, high likelihood of a three-and-D floor outcome should put Carr in play at the back end of the lottery.”

Wasserman compared the 20-year-old guard to San Antonio Spurs standout Devin Vassell.

Cameron Carr’s Baylor Run

Coming out of Kansas, Carr was a four-star recruit. He initially attended Tennessee in 2023. Over two seasons at Tennessee, Carr averaged 2.3 points per game while shooting 37.1% from the field.

Before the 2025-2026 NCAA season, Carr switched schools. He attended Baylor for his junior year.

At Baylor, Carr started all 34 games he played. Seeing the court for 33.7 minutes per game, he shot 49.4% from the field and hit on 37.4% of his threes, producing 18.9 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Carr produced 5.8 rebounds per game and dished out 2.6 assists per game.

Carr finished the season as Third-Team All-Big 12. Now, he’s getting projected in the first round around the lottery.

What Should The Bulls Do With The 15th Pick?

The strategy is simple: take the best player on the board.

If that’s Carr, then Bryson Graham just needs to make the pick. The Bulls aren’t pressured to compete for a playoff spot right away in 2026-2027. Being in a rebuild, the Bulls will focus on development and avoid drafting for fit.