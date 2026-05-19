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Spurs-Thunder Series Might Involve Bulls’ Next Head Coach

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Billy Donovan
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Billy Donovan made a huge announcement regarding Coby White's minutes restriction.

After finding out that Billy Donovan wanted to step down as the head coach, the Chicago Bulls find themselves exploring candidates to replace him.

On Tuesday, a handful of coaches were linked to the Bulls’ search. Two of them work for the Western Conference’s top contenders, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs.

Suddenly, the Western Conference Finals became a lot more interesting for the Bulls.

Who Are The Bulls Looking At To Replace Billy Donovan?

Mac McClung listens to Bulls coach Billy Donovan during game sideline interaction

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 10: Head coach Billy Donovan of the Chicago Bulls gives instructions to Mac McClung #5 of the Chicago Bulls during the second half against the Orlando Magic at the United Center on April 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

On San Antonio’s side, the Associate Head Coach next to Mitch Johnson, Sean Sweeney, is viewed as a candidate in Chicago, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

Sweeney has been in the NBA since 2011. He started as a Video Coordinator for the New Jersey Nets. Sweeney held assistant positions with the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, and now the Spurs.

Over in OKC, the Bulls have interest in Dave Bliss. Similar to Sweeney, Bliss started as a Video Analyst, working in Player Development for the Thunder. Although he went to the New York Knicks in 2010, Bliss returned to the Thunder in 2018. He joined the bench in 2019.

Beyond The Western Conference Finals

James Borrego

GettyAssociate head coach James Borrego and Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans talk during the first half of the the NBA In-Season Tournament against the Dallas Mavericks.

Outside of the assistants involved in the Conference Finals, the Bulls are expected to show interest in at least four other candidates.

Their current assistant, Wes Unseld Jr., will interview for the position. He joined Donovan’s staff in 2024 after a run as the Washington Wizards‘ head coach.

Minnesota Timberwolves‘ Micah Nori is another popular name involved not just in Chicago, but around the NBA.

James Borrego is a former head coach who wrapped up the 2025-2026 NBA season with the New Orleans Pelicans as their interim leader. He previously held a head coaching spot with the Charlotte Hornets.

Lastly, the Bulls are expected to pursue Tiago Splitter, who was the interim coach for the Portland Trail Blazers. While he isn’t on pace to take the full-time job, Splitter is still under contract in Portland. The Bulls will likely request an interview with the head coach.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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