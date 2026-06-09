Stacey King Cause of Death: Medical Examiner Issues Statement on Bulls Icon

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has ordered additional testing in its investigation into Stacey King’s death, delaying an official determination of what caused the beloved Chicago Bulls broadcaster and three-time NBA champion to die at age 59, according to a report by The Chicago Tribune.

The decision to conduct further examination after a head autopsy was scheduled for Monday means questions surrounding King’s sudden death remain unanswered even as tributes continue pouring in from across Chicago and the basketball world.

ESPN Chicago host David Kaplan was the first to report King’s passing on June 7, citing a fall at King’s home as the initial account of what led to his death. The Bulls organization confirmed King’s passing but have not publicly disclosed details about the circumstances. Neither the team nor King’s family has publicly disputed Kaplan’s initial report. An official medical determination remains pending, however. According to the medical examiner’s office cited by the Tribune, “results could take several weeks.”

Police Chief James Greenwood of River Forest, Illinois, where King resided, also said that “police were awaiting autopsy results and could not share any further details at this time,” according to the Tribune report.

Tributes Pour In From Around the NBA and Chicago

Michael Jordan, King’s three-peat championship teammate, released a statement reflecting on their shared history.

“We shared some special years together as teammates, and he was part of a group that helped define an era of Chicago Bulls basketball,” Jordan said in his statement, which referred to the Bulls’ 1991, 1992 and 1993 title runs.

Jerry Reinsdorf, Bulls chairman, described King as “a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history.”

Reinsdorf’s remarks emphasized King’s three-decade connection to the franchise—spanning his playing years and his transformative run as the team’s broadcast voice.

“His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades,” Reinsdorf said, “and we will miss him deeply.”

Michael Reinsdorf, the team’s president and CEO and son of Jerry Reinsdorf, highlighted the personal dimension of King’s impact.

“Stacey loved being a Bull,” the younger Reinsdorf said. “Whether it was through a broadcast, a conversation or a photo with a fan, Stacey made people feel seen and valued. He brought an energy and love for the game that came through in every broadcast, helping fans feel connected to our team.”

A Three-Decade Bull

King arrived in Chicago as the No. 6 overall pick in 1989 and became a cornerstone of the franchise’s championship era. In five seasons with the Bulls, King appeared in 344 games and averaged 6.6 points with 3.3 rebounds per contest, according to stats cited by Yahoo Sports. Over his full eight-year NBA career, King played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks in addition to his Chicago tenure.

His broadcasting career began in 2006 as a studio analyst before he transitioned to the booth as a color commentator. Paired with play-by-play announcer Adam Amin starting in 2020, King’s unvarnished personality and deep basketball intelligence won him an Emmy for his work in the booth and made him a treasured Chicago icon.

King is survived by his four sons, Erick, Garrett, Brandon and Mason. The Chicago Bulls announced that memorial service information would be released at a later date.