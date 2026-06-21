Before the 2026 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls are learning that one of their starters is gaining trade interest.

Josh Giddey, the $100 million guard for the Bulls, has been linked to a couple of other teams. First, it was the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Now, the Phoenix Suns are reportedly looking into the star guard.

Chicago Bulls Star Josh Giddey Gains Another Possible Trade Suitor

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype broke down the Suns’ offseason plans on June 20.

After discussing a handful of players, including the star Dillon Brooks and the newly-signed Collin Gillespie, Scotto finished with, “the Suns have also done some background on Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey.”

While it doesn’t sound like the Suns are actively pursuing Giddey at the moment, that can change as the offseason plays out.

For now, it’s just a sign that Phoenix has its eye on the young veteran guard.

Josh Giddey’s Bulls Run

Giddey joined the Bulls ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

He wrapped up a three-year tenure with the Oklahoma City Thunder. After seeing the court for 210 games, averaging 13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game, Giddey was sent to the Bulls in the trade where the Thunder acquired Alex Caruso.

During his first season with the Bulls, Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists. He shot 46.5% from the field and hit on 37.8% of his threes.

In year two with the Bulls, Giddey appeared in 54 games. He shot 44.8% from the field and knocked down 36.4% of his threes. The Bulls’ guard produced averages of 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.1 assists.

Are The Bulls Shopping Giddey?

There hasn’t been any indication that the Bulls are looking to move on from the veteran guard just yet.

While Giddey is entering year two of a four-year deal, it is necessary to note that the new front office is not responsible for Giddey’s $25.0 million per year. Therefore, he could get moved if Bryson Graham’s front office doesn’t see him in the long-term future.

Most veterans on the Bulls could get moved for the right price. Giddey isn’t any different unless the Bulls signal otherwise. So far, that hasn’t happened.