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Chicago Bulls Star Josh Giddey Gains Another Possible Trade Suitor

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Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 21: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls reacts after their 152-150 win over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Before the 2026 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls are learning that one of their starters is gaining trade interest.

Josh Giddey, the $100 million guard for the Bulls, has been linked to a couple of other teams. First, it was the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Now, the Phoenix Suns are reportedly looking into the star guard.

Chicago Bulls Star Josh Giddey Gains Another Possible Trade Suitor

Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on March 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype broke down the Suns’ offseason plans on June 20.

After discussing a handful of players, including the star Dillon Brooks and the newly-signed Collin Gillespie, Scotto finished with, “the Suns have also done some background on Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey.”

While it doesn’t sound like the Suns are actively pursuing Giddey at the moment, that can change as the offseason plays out.

For now, it’s just a sign that Phoenix has its eye on the young veteran guard.

Josh Giddey’s Bulls Run

Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 23: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls drives against Nickeil Alexander-Walker #7 of the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on December 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Giddey joined the Bulls ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

He wrapped up a three-year tenure with the Oklahoma City Thunder. After seeing the court for 210 games, averaging 13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game, Giddey was sent to the Bulls in the trade where the Thunder acquired Alex Caruso.

During his first season with the Bulls, Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists. He shot 46.5% from the field and hit on 37.8% of his threes.

In year two with the Bulls, Giddey appeared in 54 games. He shot 44.8% from the field and knocked down 36.4% of his threes. The Bulls’ guard produced averages of 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.1 assists.

Are The Bulls Shopping Giddey?

Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 21: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls draws a foul as he drives against Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on December 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

There hasn’t been any indication that the Bulls are looking to move on from the veteran guard just yet.

While Giddey is entering year two of a four-year deal, it is necessary to note that the new front office is not responsible for Giddey’s $25.0 million per year. Therefore, he could get moved if Bryson Graham’s front office doesn’t see him in the long-term future.

Most veterans on the Bulls could get moved for the right price. Giddey isn’t any different unless the Bulls signal otherwise. So far, that hasn’t happened.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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