During the summer of 2026, Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis plans to get a head start on playing competitive hoops before the 2026-2027 NBA season.

This week, the third-year standout announced that he planned to play for the Lithuanian national team this summer in the World Cup qualifying games, according to EuroHoops.net.

The 2026 run for Lithuania marks the official national team debut for Buzelis, who turns 22 in October.

Chicago Bulls Star Makes Personal Announcement For 2026 NBA Offseason

Buzelis is a rising star in Chicago.

Playing for his hometown team at the highest level of pro basketball, the 21-year-old standout is gearing up for another shot at proving that he’s the real deal at the NBA level.

In 2025-2026, Buzelis appeared in 77 games for the Bulls. He saw the court for 29.2 minutes per game, shooting 46.3% from the field, and hitting on 34.9% of his threes. Buzelis produced career-highs across the board after a promising rookie season.

Matas Buzelis’ Bulls Run

Coming out of high school, Buzelis was a five-star recruit. He was ranked in the top five in the nation by ESPN. Instead of going to a college program, Buzelis entered the NBA G League for a season.

After one season with the Ignite program, Buzelis was selected in the first round (11th overall) by the Bulls. He was widely considered a draft night slider.

As a rookie, Buzelis saw the court for 18.9 minutes per game. He shot 45.4% from the field and hit on 36.1% of his threes to average 8.6 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Buzelis came down with 3.5 rebounds per game and dished out 1.0 assists per game.

During the sophomore effort in 2025-2026, Buzelis saw the court for 29.2 minutes per game.

The second-year forward averaged 16.3 points (46.3% FG, 34.9% 3PT), 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

The State Of The Chicago Bulls

It’s clear that the Bulls are in a rebuild.

Not many players will be viewed as long-term contributors in Chicago in 2026-2027, but Buzlis is likely to be an exception.

Chicago views Buzelis as a cornerstone player for its franchise. While they build the team, the presence of Buzelis will be kept in mind.

After seeing a notable jump from Buzelis in year two, Buzelis will be getting a head start on trying to put together another standout season by putting in some work this summer.