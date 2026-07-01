Chicago Bulls Strike New Deal With 28-Year-Old Veteran

The Chicago Bulls had a key deadline set on Tuesday, June 30, regarding the veteran center Zach Collins.

Without an extension in place before Wednesday, the Bulls could see Collins hit free agency as an unrestricted player.

Instead, the Bulls retain the veteran ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Collins has agreed to a two-year contract.

The veteran will earn $17 million over that time.

Zach Collins’ NBA Career

The 28-year-old has been in the NBA since 2017.

After a run at Gonzaga, Collins was a first-round pick by the Sacramento Kings. He was the 10th overall pick for the Kings, but sent straight to the Portland Trail Blazers.

As a rookie with the Blazers, Collins appeared in 66 games off the bench. The frontcourt player averaged 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game.

After playing for the Blazers throughout his first three seasons, Collins hit free agency for the first time in his career. He was approached by the San Antonio Spurs, and signed a three-year deal. The contract was worth $22 million.

Throughout his four-year run with the Spurs, Collins appeared in 196 games. He produced averages of 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. He shot 49.6% from the field. In February 2025, the Bulls acquired Collins in a three-team deal.

Collins appeared in 28 games, averaging 19.7 minutes on the court during the 2024-2025 season with the Bulls. He produced 8.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Last season, Collins played in 10 games off the bench. He dealt with two major injuries throughout the year. Collins was officially ruled out for the remainder of the season in late February 2026.

The veteran finished the year by making 57.8% of his shots and 42.9% of his attempts from three to produce 9.7 points per game, while coming down with 5.6 rebounds per game.