Chicago Bulls Strike New Deal With 28-Year-Old Veteran

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 08: Zach Collins #12 of the Chicago Bulls warms up prior to the game against the Golden State Warriors at the United Center on February 08, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Chicago Bulls had a key deadline set on Tuesday, June 30, regarding the veteran center Zach Collins.
Without an extension in place before Wednesday, the Bulls could see Collins hit free agency as an unrestricted player.
Instead, the Bulls retain the veteran ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season.
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 21: Zach Collins #12 of the Chicago Bulls reacts after their 152-150 win over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 17: Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers fouls Zach Collins #12 of the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center on December 17, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
As a rookie with the Blazers, Collins appeared in 66 games off the bench. The frontcourt player averaged 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 09: Zach Collins #12 of the Chicago Bulls looks for an opening against Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat during the second quarter at the United Center on April 09, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
After playing for the Blazers throughout his first three seasons, Collins hit free agency for the first time in his career. He was approached by the San Antonio Spurs, and signed a three-year deal. The contract was worth $22 million.
Throughout his four-year run with the Spurs, Collins appeared in 196 games. He produced averages of 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. He shot 49.6% from the field. In February 2025, the Bulls acquired Collins in a three-team deal.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 27: Jaxson Hayes #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers defends a shot by Zach Collins #12 of the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on March 27, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Collins appeared in 28 games, averaging 19.7 minutes on the court during the 2024-2025 season with the Bulls. He produced 8.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
Last season, Collins played in 10 games off the bench. He dealt with two major injuries throughout the year. Collins was officially ruled out for the remainder of the season in late February 2026.
The veteran finished the year by making 57.8% of his shots and 42.9% of his attempts from three to produce 9.7 points per game, while coming down with 5.6 rebounds per game.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Chicago Bulls had a key deadline set on Tuesday, June 30, regarding the veteran center Zach Collins. Without an extension in place before Wednesday, the Bulls could see Collins hit free agency as an unrestricted player. Instead, the Bulls retain the veteran ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Collins […]