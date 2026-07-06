The Chicago Bulls were recently linked to the former Golden State Warriors standout, Jonathan Kuminga.

As the NBA free agency market opened its doors on June 30, the Bulls were linked to multiple notable names, which included Kuminga and Norman Powell.

The latter player agreed to join the Bulls on a short-term deal.

Powell signed a two-year, $45 million deal to land with Chicago ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

As for Kuminga, his future is undecided.

Chicago Bulls Strongly Urged To Make Difficult Jonathan Kuminga Decision

The Atlanta Hawks declined a $24.3 million team option for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

A return to the Hawks isn’t ruled out for Kuminga, but several teams, including the Bulls, could make it complicated for Atlanta to get the veteran forward back.

Kuminga is a big enough name to add some excitement to the Bulls’ offseason of league-leading cap space, but the team was recently strongly urged to make the difficult decision to avoid the Kuminga route this summer.

“Kuminga was a perennial headache for the Golden State Warriors,” Da Windy City’s Ernesto Cova wrote.

“He showed flashes but refused to be coached, ostracized himself from his veteran teammates, and openly defied his coach when he didn’t get playing time. Then, when he finally got on the court, he didn’t do much to help his case. That’s not the type of energy you want around young players.”

In addition, the NBA writer suggests that the frontcourt is loaded with players who need all the minutes to develop for when it’s time to compete for postseason hoops in the Eastern Conference.

It was suggested that “empty-calorie” play from Kuminga would just take touches away from Matas Buzelis, Caleb Wilson, and Noa Essengue.

Jonathan Kuminga’s NBA Career

Kuminga entered a unique situation.

He was a high-end pick (seventh overall in 2021) for the Golden State Warriors.

Although they were low enough to grab Kuminga, they were strong enough to win a title during Kuminga’s rookie effort.

Amid the championship season, Kuminga averaged 16.9 minutes of playing time in seven games. That kind of experience early was rare and critical.

Kuminga had some strong moments with the Warriors, but the forward fell out of favor there. Eventually, the Warriors traded Kuminga to the Hawks.

In 16 games with Atlanta, Kuminga shot 47.6% from the field to average 12.3 points. He also posted averages of 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Since the start of free agency, the talks about Chicago’s interest in Kuminga have simmered down. The forward shouldn’t be ruled out for the Bulls, but they have been warned about taking him on.