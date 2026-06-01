Chicago Bulls Tabbed As Potential Landing Spot For 25-Year-Old Rockets Vet

Leading up to the 2026 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls‘ fourth pick is gaining some buzz around the league as a potential trade asset for the team.

While the rebuilding Bulls are more likely to make the pick for themselves, a Chicago-based insider suggests that an unexpected shift through picks 1-3 could shake up the plans.

If the Bulls don’t stay pat and take the No. 4 prospect for themselves, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times notes that the Houston Rockets’ 25-year-old forward Tari Eason could be somebody the Bulls take a hard look at.

Chicago Bulls Tabbed As Potential Landing Spot For Tari Eason

“[Bryson] Graham’s no-shortcut approach carries a lot of weight in what the Bulls will do with all their salary-cap money, meaning it won’t be spent unwisely,” Cowley wrote late last week.

“A name to keep an eye on is restricted free agent Tari Eason, but that would play out only if something unforeseen happens with the No. 4 pick.”

Tari Eason, a 25-year-old former 17th overall pick, is no stranger to getting linked to other teams around the NBA.

Before the 2025-2026 season, Eason was widely viewed as a possible trade candidate out of Houston. The Rockets kept him on board throughout their entire run.

Now, he enters restricted free agency, where he could garner a favorable contract with cap space teams, driving up the price to drive away the contending Rockets.

Tari Eason’s Rockets Run

The Rockets selected Eason out of LSU in the 2022 NBA Draft.

He just wrapped up his fourth season, appearing in 221 total games. Just 55 of those appearances came in the starting lineup.

Throughout his Rockets run, Eason averaged 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

During the 2025-2026 season, Eason saw the court for 25.8 minutes per game. He started 34 out of 60 games. Eason shot 41.6% from the field and hit on 35.8% of his threes to average 10.5 points.

Along with his scoring, Eason came down with 6.3 rebounds per game, and came up with 1.2 steals per game.

Tari Eason Contract Situation

During his four-year run with the Rockets, Eason collected $16.2 million.

The final two seasons were the rookie contract club options, which jumped from $3.6 million in year three to $5.6 million in the fourth year.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks suggested that a four-year deal in the $85.1 million range should be a fair offer for the Rockets’ forward. While Marks notes that the Rockets are the best fit, he included the Bulls in there as well.

Chicago Bulls Draft Plans

The NBA Draft shake-up discussions just seem like smoke at this stage of the process.

If that’s the case, then don’t be surprised to see the Bulls stay at No. 4 and make their pick. The No. 1 pick is shaping up to be AJ Dybantsa. Whether that’s for Washington or Utah is unclear.

No. 2 is likely going to end up being Darryn Peterson, while Cameron Boozer is expected to get selected by the Memphis Grizzlies out of Duke. Most mock drafts are certain that the Bulls are going to comfortably take Caleb Wilson out of North Carolina.

If that leads the Bulls to avoid the Tari Eason sweepstakes, then they’ll certainly spend their money somewhere else.