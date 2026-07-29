A former Chicago Bulls rival is on the team’s radar as the 2026 NBA offseason approaches the end of July.

According to The Stein Line, the Bulls are showing interest in the former Indiana Pacers star, Bennedict Mathurin.

After spending some time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Mathurin is currently on the free agency market as a restricted player. The Clippers have the right to match any offer sheet signed by Mathurin, and sign-and-trades also shouldn’t be ruled out.

Currently, that looks like a likely path for the veteran wing, and the Bulls just might get in on the action.

Chicago Bulls Tabbed As Suitors For 24-Year-Old NBA Free Agent

“The Stein Line on Tuesday learned that Chicago is Mathurin’s other current suitor,” Marc Stein reported on July 29.

“You’ll recall that The Stein Line also revealed recently (July 23 to be exact) that New Orleans has been trying to shed Jordan Hawkins’ contract via trade to move further away from the first apron. Among the options available to the Pelicans, if they succeed in those efforts, would be opening up the use of a healthy portion of its midlevel exception to assemble an offer sheet to Mathurin.”

The Bulls have been quiet on the free agency front as of late, but it seems they are still lurking for the right additions.

Bennedict Mathurin’s NBA Career

In 2022, Mathurin entered the NBA as the No. 6 pick out of Arizona. He started his career with the Pacers, playing an immediate role off the bench as a rookie.

Following his full three-season run, Mathurin was on the trade block during year four. In 28 games with the Pacers during the 2025-2026 NBA season, Mathurin averaged 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. He shot 37.2% from three.

Before becoming a free agent, the Pacers sent Mathurin to the Clippers ahead of the February trade deadline. He was dealt alongside Isaiah Jackson, two first-round picks, and a second-round pick to acquire Ivica Zubac and Kobe Brown.

Mathurin played in 26 games. He posted averages of 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

The Bulls might be entering a rebuild, but Mathurin is on the younger side. Being 24 with over 260 games of experience, Mathurin could be a decent long-term addition for a young Bulls team that believes they have ideal core players on the roster already.