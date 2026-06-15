The Chicago Bulls don’t have a need for win-now players, but that doesn’t mean they’ll shy away from taking them on to help teams relieve themselves of specific contracts.

The Denver Nuggets are going to need some financial assistance this summer, and Cam Johnson is being viewed as a potential parting piece for the franchise.

Eric Pinus of Bleacher Report considers the Bulls the best-case landing spot for Johnson, for the veteran sharpshooter.

Chicago Bulls Tabbed As Top Trade Spot For Nuggets’ $94.5 Million Shooter

“The team needs to add wing depth, and Johnson certainly provides that,” Pincus wrote. He added that’s not the point behind the idea, though.

With the Nuggets needing the Bulls far more than the other way around, Pincus suggests that getting Johnson’s contract off the books would allow the Bulls to pick up an asset like the No. 26 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

“Chicago can try to pry No. 26 from Denver first, along with Johnson and/or players like Julian Strawther, DaRon Holmes II, or Jalen Pickett. If that means taking Zeke Nnaji as well, the Bulls should, provided the Nuggets offer enough incentive,” Pincus finished.

Would The Bulls Be Wise To Consider The Deal?

Johnson would bring excitement to a young and rebuilding team in Chicago.

We saw it with the Brooklyn Nets. Johnson played on a struggling team, and he averaged 16.1 points while shooting 38.7% from three.

Once Johnson went to Denver, he moved down the pecking order. With three fewer shots from deep, Johnson averaged just 12.2 points during the regular season, despite hitting threes at a 43.0% clip.

The Bulls would get a helpful veteran to be a positive vocal presence in the locker room while he produces on the court. Later on down the line, Johnson could be flipped again to a contender.

Heading into the final season of his contract, Johnson is slated to make $23.0 million.

The top asset with this hypothetical idea is the late first-round pick. That would give the Bulls three chances to hit on a true contributor or two. Currently, Chicago owns the fourth and 15th pick.