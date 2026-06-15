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Chicago Bulls Tabbed As Top Trade Spot For Nuggets’ $94.5 Million Shooter

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BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 14: A detail of the Chicago Bulls logo during the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on November 14, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls don’t have a need for win-now players, but that doesn’t mean they’ll shy away from taking them on to help teams relieve themselves of specific contracts.

The Denver Nuggets are going to need some financial assistance this summer, and Cam Johnson is being viewed as a potential parting piece for the franchise.

Eric Pinus of Bleacher Report considers the Bulls the best-case landing spot for Johnson, for the veteran sharpshooter.

Chicago Bulls Tabbed As Top Trade Spot For Nuggets’ $94.5 Million Shooter

Indiana Pacers v Denver Nuggets

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 08: Jarace Walker #5 of the Indiana Pacers defends Cameron Johnson #23 of the Denver Nuggets in the first half at Ball Arena on November 8, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler Schank/Getty Images)

“The team needs to add wing depth, and Johnson certainly provides that,” Pincus wrote. He added that’s not the point behind the idea, though.

With the Nuggets needing the Bulls far more than the other way around, Pincus suggests that getting Johnson’s contract off the books would allow the Bulls to pick up an asset like the No. 26 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

“Chicago can try to pry No. 26 from Denver first, along with Johnson and/or players like Julian Strawther, DaRon Holmes II, or Jalen Pickett. If that means taking Zeke Nnaji as well, the Bulls should, provided the Nuggets offer enough incentive,” Pincus finished.

Would The Bulls Be Wise To Consider The Deal?

Chicago Bulls v Denver Nuggets

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 14: Cameron Johnson #23 of the Denver Nuggets plays the Chicago Bulls in the first quarter at Ball Arena on October 14, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Johnson would bring excitement to a young and rebuilding team in Chicago.

We saw it with the Brooklyn Nets. Johnson played on a struggling team, and he averaged 16.1 points while shooting 38.7% from three.

Once Johnson went to Denver, he moved down the pecking order. With three fewer shots from deep, Johnson averaged just 12.2 points during the regular season, despite hitting threes at a 43.0% clip.

The Bulls would get a helpful veteran to be a positive vocal presence in the locker room while he produces on the court. Later on down the line, Johnson could be flipped again to a contender.

Heading into the final season of his contract, Johnson is slated to make $23.0 million.

The top asset with this hypothetical idea is the late first-round pick. That would give the Bulls three chances to hit on a true contributor or two. Currently, Chicago owns the fourth and 15th pick.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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