Bulls’ Top Draft Target Holds Pro Day at Lakers Facility

Former University of North Carolina star Caleb Wilson recently held a pro day showcase out in California at the Los Angeles Lakers‘ practice facility.

Roughly one month away from the 2026 NBA Draft, Wilson is strongly linked to the Chicago Bulls, as they hold the fourth-overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Some highlights from the session emerged:

The Bulls Are In A Prime Position For Caleb Wilson

Most mock drafts feature a similar top four. Very rarely are analysts projecting surprises with that pick.

BYU’s AJ Dybantsa is widely viewed as the No. 1 pick. While Kansas’ Darryn Peterson is frequently viewed as a potential riser to land in the top spot, those projections typically come off as smoke.

Cameron Boozer out of Duke is typically viewed as the third-best in the class, no matter how the first two picks shake out.

Wilson would be the best option for the Bulls at No. 4 based on consensus rankings. The 6’10” freshman out of North Carolina averaged a double-double in his first and only season in the NCAA.

The potential Bulls selection averaged 22.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.7 steals while playing for the Tar Heels.

Should The Bulls Consider Other Options?

While a team like the Wizards seems willing to listen to offers for the No. 1 pick, the Bulls haven’t been one of the few teams that are looking into potentially trading up to get Dybantsa on their team.

It seems wise to keep the No. 4 selection and simply take the top player available.

The Bulls believe they have a solid core to start building around in players such as Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis. Adding a dynamic player like Wilson could give the Bulls another face of the future as they go through the first phase of their rebuild after cutting ties with many notable names over the past two trade deadlines.