Chicago Bulls Top Three Offseason Trade Targets Revealed

The Chicago Bulls decided to finally start going into a rebuild at the trade deadline. They made the decision to trade both Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu. They also traded Nikola Vucevic. Those moves signaled that the team was finally ready to change the roster.

At the NBA draft lottery, the Bulls got some luck. They moved up to the fourth spot, meaning they will likely add either Cameron Boozer or Caleb Wilson to the roster. Chicago just hired a new GM, but they are still searching for a new coach after the departure of Billy Donovan.

The roster still needs some work. One outlet believes they should pursue these three trade targets.

Top Three Offseason Trade Targets for the Bulls Revealed

According to Bleacher Report, the Bulls should start by trying to flip the fourth pick into the first overall pick. That pick is currently held by the Washington Wizards. It seems highly unlikely that they are going to let that pick go. Even if they did, the Bulls would have to throw in multiple young players and future picks to make them consider making the trade.

They also believe that Chicago should try to make a move for Dereck Lively II. With Vucevic gone, the Bulls need a new starting center. Vucevic was starting to get old, and it’s clear he can’t play in the postseason. That was evidenced by his not playing at all in Game 7 with the Celtics.

Getting a young, athletic center like Lively II would help them get a rim runner who can get some easy offense. He has had a big problem with injuries, so perhaps that would lessen the price Chicago would have to pay for him. The Mavericks are also in a rebuilding state.

The final trade target is listed as Yang Hansen. Hansen was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers last season and came in with a lot of hype. He ended up hardly playing last season. If Chicago thinks he has a chance to be good, taking a flier on him wouldn’t be a bad move.

Chicago has a Massive Overhaul Coming

This is an offseason of change for the Bulls. Not only did they make changes in the front office and with the coaching staff, but the roster is also being overhauled. This is the right move after Chicago has been stuck in the middle for so long. They have lived in the play-in game.

Whoever they decide to bring in as coach will determine what kind of personnel they pursue this offseason. Making trades will be the best way for them to improve the team, as this free agent class doesn’t have a lot of depth to it. Now, they have to make the right trades.

The Bulls are hoping to be back in the playoffs in the next couple of years by making these moves.