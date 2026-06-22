The veteran guard Ja Morant won’t be flying under the NBA’s trade radar for long, and the Chicago Bulls should be a team to keep an eye on.

With the Bulls in the midst of a rebuild, taking Morant’s contract off the Memphis Grizzlies‘ hands could be an opportunity for Chicago to land some compensation from another rebuilding squad, while adding a star for the time being.

Chicago Bulls Get Trade Chance Prediction On Ja Morant

When it comes to the prediction market, the Bulls certainly aren’t up there as favorites to take on Morant.

Over time, predictions in favor of Morant staying with the Grizzlies have dropped significantly. Several teams are close in percentage.

The Chicago Bulls are set at 15%, according to Kalshi. While they are ahead of teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, and the Portland Trail Blazers (11%), the Bulls trail the Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Outside of staying with Memphis (28% chance), the Timberwolves are the most likely to land the Timberwolves with a 28% chance, according to Kalshi.

Should The Bulls Make A Stronger Push?

It’s hard to imagine that Morant would embrace leaving a struggling Memphis team he calls home just to join another non-contender.

Morant is going to play his age-27 season with a chip on his shoulder after a down year. It’s difficult to think he sees a shot at winning in Chicago right away.

Outside of the level of competitiveness, the Bulls have a starting point guard they invested $100 million into with Josh Giddey. While Giddey is getting trade interest himself, the Bulls aren’t known to be actively shopping the veteran at the moment.

Never say never when it comes to Morant and the Bulls, but right now, the Bulls don’t seem to be in a position to make a strong push for Morant.

Ja Morant’s NBA Run

In 2019-2020, Morant was the NBA’s Rookie of the Year.

The star guard had a promising future in the league, and he lived up to the hype. In year three, Morant was a first-time All-Star, All-NBA, and the Most Improved Player of the Year.

Up until the 2025-2026 NBA season, Morant averaged over 20.0 points each year. With injuries piling up throughout the 2025-2026 season, Morant had a down year, averaging 19.5 points, 8.1 assists, and 3.3 rebounds.

In 2026-2027, Morant will make $42.1 million in salary. His final season of a five-year deal will take place in 2027-2028. Morant will make $44.8 million.