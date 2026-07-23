CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 03: Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Chicago Bulls slides past the Charlotte Hornets bench after making a shot at the buzzer at the end of the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at the United Center on January 3, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
After parting ways with Ayo Dosunmu, the Chicago Bulls quickly realized they made the right decision after seeing how much he made before NBA free agency.
The former Bulls star inked a five-year, $112 million contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. That’s not to say that Dosunmu would’ve been a ridiculous overpay for the Bulls, but their timelines weren’t aligning.
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 25: Ayo Dosunmu #13 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter of Game Four of the First Round of the 2026 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Target Center on April 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets 112-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
The 26-year-old is ready to win now, while the Bulls have entered a rebuild. The Timberwolves are investing in Dosunmu’s ability to be a difference-maker for their championship dreams, but FanSided’s 10 worst contracts of the offseason so far list has Dosunmu sitting at No. 8.
Chicago Bulls Trade Decision Turned Into A Criticized $112 Million Deal
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 13: Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on January 13, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
“Let’s be clear, just because a player is on this list doesn’t mean that they are a bad player. That’s certainly the case for Ayo Dosunmu,” Lucas Johnson wrote.
“He’s a good defender and shoots with solid efficiency, but to get a five-year deal worth $ 112 million, per Shams Charania, seems a bit of an overpay for a guy who’s a high-end role player. The full mid-level expectation, or possibly slightly above, is what his realistic value should have been on the free agent market.”
Before the extension deadline in 2025, the Bulls weren’t expected to make a formal offer. That was a sign that they were ready to move on as early as the trade deadline in February 2026.
Sure enough, the Bulls sent Dosunmu to Minnesota in exchange for Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, and draft picks.
Ayo Dosunmu’s NBA Career
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 22: Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Chicago Bulls shoots a three pointer against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at the United Center on October 22, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
In 2021, the Bulls selected Dosunmu with the 38th overall pick in the NBA Draft.
Over five seasons with the Bulls, Dosunmu started in 164 of his 324 games. He averaged 27.8 minutes per game.
During his final 45-game stretch with the Bulls, Dosunmu produced averages of 15.0 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.0 rebounds.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 12: Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at the United Center on February 12, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Overall, he averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game during his 324-game tenure in Chicago.
Since joining the Timberwolves, Dosunmu appeared in 24 games. He shot 41.4% from three, averaging 14.4 points per game. He also came down with 4.2 rebounds per game and added 3.5 assists per game.
In the playoffs, Dosunmu likely boosted his stock. He averaged 14.5 points while shooting 42.5% from deep in 10 games.
While the Bulls made the right decision either way, their move to avoid forking over that much for Dosunmu looks even better with this list out.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
After parting ways with Ayo Dosunmu, the Chicago Bulls quickly realized they made the right decision after seeing how much he made before NBA free agency. The former Bulls star inked a five-year, $112 million contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. That’s not to say that Dosunmu would’ve been a ridiculous overpay for the Bulls, but […]