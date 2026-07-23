After parting ways with Ayo Dosunmu, the Chicago Bulls quickly realized they made the right decision after seeing how much he made before NBA free agency.

The former Bulls star inked a five-year, $112 million contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. That’s not to say that Dosunmu would’ve been a ridiculous overpay for the Bulls, but their timelines weren’t aligning.

The 26-year-old is ready to win now, while the Bulls have entered a rebuild. The Timberwolves are investing in Dosunmu’s ability to be a difference-maker for their championship dreams, but FanSided’s 10 worst contracts of the offseason so far list has Dosunmu sitting at No. 8.

Chicago Bulls Trade Decision Turned Into A Criticized $112 Million Deal

“Let’s be clear, just because a player is on this list doesn’t mean that they are a bad player. That’s certainly the case for Ayo Dosunmu,” Lucas Johnson wrote.

“He’s a good defender and shoots with solid efficiency, but to get a five-year deal worth $ 112 million, per Shams Charania, seems a bit of an overpay for a guy who’s a high-end role player. The full mid-level expectation, or possibly slightly above, is what his realistic value should have been on the free agent market.”

Before the extension deadline in 2025, the Bulls weren’t expected to make a formal offer. That was a sign that they were ready to move on as early as the trade deadline in February 2026.

Sure enough, the Bulls sent Dosunmu to Minnesota in exchange for Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, and draft picks.

Ayo Dosunmu’s NBA Career

In 2021, the Bulls selected Dosunmu with the 38th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Over five seasons with the Bulls, Dosunmu started in 164 of his 324 games. He averaged 27.8 minutes per game.

During his final 45-game stretch with the Bulls, Dosunmu produced averages of 15.0 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.0 rebounds.

Overall, he averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game during his 324-game tenure in Chicago.

Since joining the Timberwolves, Dosunmu appeared in 24 games. He shot 41.4% from three, averaging 14.4 points per game. He also came down with 4.2 rebounds per game and added 3.5 assists per game.

In the playoffs, Dosunmu likely boosted his stock. He averaged 14.5 points while shooting 42.5% from deep in 10 games.

While the Bulls made the right decision either way, their move to avoid forking over that much for Dosunmu looks even better with this list out.