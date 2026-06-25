Heading into the 2026 NBA Draft’s second round on Wednesday, June 24, the Chicago Bulls traded away one of their two second-round picks to the Los Angeles Lakers.

When the Bulls went on the clock with their other pick early on, they made the selection and flipped the rights to the Indiana Pacers.

Chicago Bulls Trade For Pacers’ 24-Year-Old Guard

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Bulls have acquired cash, future pick swaps, and the 24-year-old guard Kam Jones from the Indiana Pacers.

In return, the Pacers will pick up the two-time All-American point guard out of Purdue, Braden Smith.

Kam Jones’ NBA Career

Last year, Jones was wrapping up a run in the NCAA at Marquette.

During his four-year run in college, Jones appeared in 137 games. He was a full-time starter as a sophomore and started three seasons for Marquette.

In his final season in 2024-2025, Jones averaged 33.8 minutes on the court. He shot 48.3% from the field and 31.1% from three, averaging 19.2 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Jones averaged 5.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game.

Jones was selected in the second round with the 38th overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. He was picked up by the San Antonio Spurs but traded to the Pacers.

During his rookie season with the Pacers, Jones appeared in 37 games. Seeing the court for 16.6 minutes per game, Jones shot 40.2% from the field, averaging 4.4 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.6 rebounds.