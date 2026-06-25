CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 31: A detail view of the Chicago Bulls logo on a chair prior to the game between the Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans at United Center on December 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bobby Goddin/Getty Images)
Heading into the 2026 NBA Draft’s second round on Wednesday, June 24, the Chicago Bulls traded away one of their two second-round picks to the Los Angeles Lakers.
When the Bulls went on the clock with their other pick early on, they made the selection and flipped the rights to the Indiana Pacers.
Chicago Bulls Trade For Pacers’ 24-Year-Old Guard
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 09: Kam Jones #7 of the Indiana Pacers looks on during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on April 09, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
In return, the Pacers will pick up the two-time All-American point guard out of Purdue, Braden Smith.
Kam Jones’ NBA Career
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – FEBRUARY 06: Kam Jones #7 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball against A.J. Green #20 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum on February 06, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Last year, Jones was wrapping up a run in the NCAA at Marquette.
During his four-year run in college, Jones appeared in 137 games. He was a full-time starter as a sophomore and started three seasons for Marquette.
In his final season in 2024-2025, Jones averaged 33.8 minutes on the court. He shot 48.3% from the field and 31.1% from three, averaging 19.2 points per game.
Along with his scoring, Jones averaged 5.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game.
Jones was selected in the second round with the 38th overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. He was picked up by the San Antonio Spurs but traded to the Pacers.
During his rookie season with the Pacers, Jones appeared in 37 games. Seeing the court for 16.6 minutes per game, Jones shot 40.2% from the field, averaging 4.4 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.6 rebounds.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Heading into the 2026 NBA Draft’s second round on Wednesday, June 24, the Chicago Bulls traded away one of their two second-round picks to the Los Angeles Lakers. When the Bulls went on the clock with their other pick early on, they made the selection and flipped the rights to the Indiana Pacers. Chicago Bulls […]