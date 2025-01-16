3-Team Bulls Trade Pitch Lands $117 Million Replacement for Patrick Williams

The Chicago Bulls are turning into one of the more intriguing teams in the NBA with the trade deadline just a few weeks away.

Nikola Vučević and Zach LaVine have been the most discussed Bulls players in trade rumors.

However, ESPN’s Andre Snellings suggests an alternative path. It would see the Bulls trade two guards, and LaVine is not one of them. Instead, Snellings suggests the Bulls trade Coby White in a package with Lonzo Ball and Chris Duarte.

In return, the Bulls would receive a pair of former award-winners in a three-team trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.

There is a notable caveat, though.

Bulls get:

Timberwolves get:

Coby White

John Collins

Jazz get:

Chris Duarte

Jaden McDaniels

Lonzo Ball

“White is somewhat redundant on the Bulls, with LaVine, Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu and Ball (if he weren’t traded in this scenario) replicating many of White’s skills,” Snellings wrote in an article published on January 15.

“The Bulls lack a true starting caliber power forward. They play Patrick Williams, but at 6-foot-7, 215 pounds he is really more of a small forward or a tweener than a power forward. At 6-9, 250, Randle would allow Chicago to run its offense through the frontcourt and would let Williams and LaVine slide down from the starting frontcourt to the swing spots, their more natural positions. They would also move on from Ball in this deal, with Giddey as a younger, healthier option with a similar skill set and Clarkson joining the team as a veteran sixth man,” Snellings wrote.

Bulls Land Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle in 3-Team Trade Proposal

Randle, 30, is averaging 19.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 47.8% overall, 34.9% from the floor, and 81.1% from the free throw line. He is in Year 3 of a four-year, $117 million contract with a $30.9 million player option for the 2025-26 season.

In most instances, players picking up those options is a safe bet.

That is unless they are dissatisfied or can make more money by opting out. A three-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA pick, and the 2021 Comeback Player of the Year, Randle fits both.

He was traded to the Timberwolves from the New York Knicks before the season. Randle’s salary is also higher this season at $33 million than it would be in the final year of the deal if he picked up his option. Randle and Clarkson were teammates for four seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Clarkson, 32, is averaging a 16.0/3.4/3.8 line. He is also in a different situation than Randle.

He is in his fifth full season with the Jazz and in Year 1 of a two-year, $28.3 million deal. He also won Sixth Man of the Year for his efforts during the 2020-21 season.

The Bulls would pay Clarkson over $2 million more than they would White in 2025-26 if they made this trade. That is notable given Bulls ownership’s long-standing stance about paying into the tax.

Coby White, Luxury Tax Implications Notable Caveats

Snellings argues that all three teams would stand to benefit from making the suggested trade before the deadline. However, he also noted the Bulls’ history of not making deals that would have the ramifications this one would.

“Chicago would need to go into the luxury tax, something the team has not done since 2015,” Snellings wrote.

Moreover, the Bulls would be giving up on White in Year 2 of a three-year, $36 million pact.

Ball and Duarte are both on expiring deals. Neither figures to fit with a potential rebuild, which the Bulls have resisted. But White, who turns 25 in February, is one of the organization’s best success stories even with a slight step back in his raw stats this season.

The Bulls have until the trade deadline on February 6 to decide.