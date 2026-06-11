While the NBA world waits on the Giannis Antetokounmpo deal to go down, Ja Morant might end up being the second domino to fall in terms of stars getting moved this offseason.

The Chicago Bulls didn’t seem too interested in trading for Morant when the Memphis Grizzlies started taking calls for him before the February 2026 deadline, but one NBA writer suggests it would be a wise move for the Bulls to give Memphis a call before the draft.

Chicago Bulls Trade Proposal Finally Moves Ja Morant Out Of Memphis

In a mock trade idea put together by Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes, the Bulls could potentially interest the Grizzlies by sending Patrick Williams, Jalen Smith, Rob Dillingham, and the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

In exchange, the Bulls would acquire Morant, along with the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft.

“Morant might not interest the Bulls at all, as they’re just now beginning a proper rebuild. At the same time, maybe Chicago views the draft differently and believes there’s a huge gap between No. 3 and No. 4,” Hughes wrote.

“In that hypothetical, it’s not so hard to imagine the Bulls taking on Morant and all his associated risk, particularly if it also gets them out of the Williams business.”

Ja Morant’s NBA History

The 26-year-old former second-overall pick out of Murray State was once viewed as an MVP-caliber talent.

At this point, the value of Morant is down, but that doesn’t mean it’s permanent.

Since entering the league, Morant has been a steady contributor for the Grizzlies. Over seven seasons, Morant has appeared in 327 games. Seeing the court for 31.7 minutes per game, Morant has posted averages of 22.4 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.3 rebounds.

The star guard is coming off a down year. In 2025-2026, Morant shot 41.0% from the field and 23.5% from three, to average 19.5 points. It was the first time since his sophomore season in 2020-2021 that he averaged under 20 points per game throughout a season.

Injuries over time have been a concern for Morant, and he’s been suspended on multiple occasions. The baggage is notable, but it likely won’t handcuff the Grizzlies to Morant throughout the remainder of his five-year, $197.2 million contract.

Should The Bulls Take A Chance On Ja Morant?

This hypothetical deal is less about Morant—and more about the pick swap.

Are the Bulls not totally sold on Caleb Wilson at No. 4? Then moving up to No. 3 might be worth the gamble. Simply taking on Morant’s contract isn’t enough to move the needle in this case.

If the Bulls’ new front office is sold on the vision of Josh Giddey being the long-term point guard, it doesn’t make much sense to confuse his growth by bringing in another dominant guard like Morant.

But as long as Chicago is willing to make aggressive moves amid their rebuild, Morant should be a name to keep in mind.