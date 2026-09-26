TRADE: Chicago Bulls Make Deal with Hornets for Elite 3-Point Specialist

The Chicago Bulls are moving on from Rob Dillingham after just one season.

Chicago is trading Dillingham to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield and cash, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on September 26.

“The Chicago Bulls are trading Rob Dillingham to the Charlotte Hornets for Buddy Hield and cash, sources tell ESPN,” Charania reported.

Charania added that the Bulls are landing an established shooter in Hield while Charlotte will create a $9.4 million trade exception and take back approximately $3 million less in salary.

Hield had only recently landed with the Hornets after Charlotte acquired him from the Atlanta Hawks, making Chicago his third team in a matter of days.

For the Bulls, the deal represents a notable change of direction with Dillingham, the former No. 8 overall pick who averaged 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 30 games with Chicago last season.

The Bulls add a veteran shooter in Hield, who landed in Charlotte via trade from Atlanta, while the Hornets create a $9.4 million trade exception and take in $3 million less in salary. Chicago gets cash to make up for a good chunk of the difference in salaries. https://t.co/AQ5i9eenDn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 26, 2026

Bulls Add One of NBA’s Most Prolific 3-Point Shooters

Hield’s most obvious value to Chicago comes from beyond the arc.

The 33-year-old has connected on 2,201 regular-season 3-pointers during his career, placing him 15th on the NBA’s all-time list entering the 2026-27 season. He has made 39.5% of his career attempts from deep.

Hield also won the NBA’s 3-Point Contest in 2020 and has built virtually his entire NBA identity around perimeter shooting.

His production dipped during the 2025-26 season, when he averaged 7.6 points in 51 games while shooting 34.9% from 3-point range. Still, Hield’s track record gives the Bulls another established floor-spacing threat entering the new season.

Chicago is effectively exchanging a young developmental guard for a veteran with a much more defined NBA skill set.

Bulls Move On From Rob Dillingham After 30 Games

Dillingham’s stay in Chicago turned out to be brief.

The former Kentucky standout was originally selected eighth overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2024 NBA Draft before immediately being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He eventually landed with Chicago and appeared in 30 games for the Bulls last season.

Dillingham averaged 21.5 minutes during those appearances and shot 42.8% from the field, but just 30.0% from 3-point range.

At just 21 years old, Dillingham still offers Charlotte considerable developmental upside. For Chicago, however, Saturday’s trade swaps that potential for one of the league’s most accomplished long-range shooters.

Hield now joins a Bulls roster looking for additional shooting, while Dillingham gets another opportunity to establish himself as a long-term NBA guard in Charlotte.