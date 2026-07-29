If the Chicago Bulls are still looking for frontcourt additions, perhaps the Washington Wizards could have a low-risk trade option on the table.

As Pippen Ain’t Easy’s Morris Bankston recently wrote, an Anthony Davis extension with the Wizards could give DC’s front office enough comfort to consider moving Tristan Vukčević.

The 23-year-old has been in the NBA since 2023. After getting selected in the second round (42nd overall) in the 2023 NBA Draft, Vukčević has spent the past three seasons with the Wizards playing a limited role. Maybe the rebuilding Bulls could have an opportunity to present him.

Chicago Bulls Get Trade Target Proposal For 23-Year-Old NBA Big Man

“Vukcevic could potentially be coached into a more effective Bulls role in which he focuses his offense on attacking the paint more than the three-point line to boost his shot efficiency and compound his scoring with a good free-throw drawing ability,” Bankston explained in the case for Vukčević in Chicago.

“Additionally, Vukcevic’s ability to impact the game as a big on the defensive end should give him a great foundation for the Bulls’ player development staff to unlock impact in his game that he has yet to fully reach in Washington.”

The Wizards haven’t proved anything yet, but they are starting to view themselves as Eastern Conference playoff contenders.

Vukčević could continue to have a hard time finding steady playing time. In Chicago, the young core pieces are starting to stack, but they are heading into 2025-2026 with low expectations. The rebuilding factor gives the Bulls an opportunity to let young players develop and work through their growing pains.

Tristan Vukčević’s NBA Career

The 23-year-old played professionally in Spain and Serbia before making it to the Wizards. As a rookie, he appeared in just 10 games.

During year two in 2024-2025, Vukčević appeared in 35 games for the Wizards. When he made it to year three in 2025-2026, Vukčević appeared in a career-high 49 games, averaging 13.7 minutes on the court. During that time, Vukčević produced averages of 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. He shot 34.7% from three.

The 2026-2027 NBA season will be Vukčević’s final guaranteed salary year. He is set to make $3.0 million. Next season, Vukčević has a $3.0 million team option.