Trae Young Rumors Spark Darkhorse Questions About Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have the cap space to spend in 2026 NBA Free Agency. Being in a rebuild, the Bulls are pressure-free. They can drive up the value of a restricted free agent or attract an unrestricted player with a deal that teams can’t compete with.

With Trae Young’s name becoming a hot topic on Monday, June 15, the situation raises the question about Chicago; should they try to insert themselves as dark horse candidates for the Washington Wizards star?

Why Is Trae Young Trending In The Trade Market?

Not even one year after getting traded to DC from the Atlanta Hawks, Young’s future is becoming a bit of a question mark, since other teams are keeping their eyes on him.

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line tabbed the Miami Heat as potential suitors for a Trae Young move. The star guard would be a Plan B, and only pursued if the Milwaukee Bucks send Giannis Antetokounmpo somewhere else.

“There are a few teams out there which have begun weighing the prospect of pursuing the four-time NBA All-Star via trade, which would require the 27-year-old to activate his $49 million player option for 2026-27 rather than decline it by his June 23 deadline,” Fischer wrote on Monday.

Trae Young’s Contract

During his age-28 season, Young could collect $48.9 million by picking up his player option before the June 23 deadline.

If Young declines, he becomes a free agent, where a team like the Bulls could spend big on him. Per Fischer, Young was initially projected to land an extension “in the $40 million range annually” from the Wizards. That price just might go up now.

Does Trae Young Make Sense For The Bulls?

The All-Star guard is at a strange point in his career.

After leading the league in assists with 11.6 per game and still producing 24.2 points per game in 2024-2025, Young had a down year in 2025-2026.

In a 10-game stint with the Hawks, Young averaged 19.3 points and 8.9 assists in 2025-2026. An injury sidelined him for a large portion of the season. He was traded amid his recovery.

When Young played in five games for the Wizards, the ex-Hawks star produced just 15.2 points and 6.3 assists per game.

If the Bulls’ new front office is sold on Josh Giddey as the long-term point guard, the presence of Young wouldn’t make too much sense.

While Young seems open to getting in on the ground floor (the Wizards aren’t currently contenders), the Bulls would probably be best to avoid giving an expensive long-term deal to such a polarizing player. Bryson Graham is expected to make some notable offers, but acquiring Young as one of his first orders of business could result in plenty of backlash.