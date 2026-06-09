Being in a rebuild, the Chicago Bulls are in a position to gamble on some big contracts.

One NBA writer suggests the Bulls should give the Philadelphia 76ers a call to see if they would consider trading away the star center, Joel Embiid.

“If the Sixers are really looking to trade Embiid, perhaps the Bulls could try to get a first-round pick out of them,” FanSided’s Jack Simone wrote.

“It would give Philly significantly more financial freedom to build around Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe in the coming years. Meanwhile, the Bulls wouldn’t have to worry too much about Embiid’s availability, as they likely won’t be in the title mix anyway. Plus, Embiid’s on-court contributions could help the Bulls avoid being one of the worst three teams in the NBA (keeping them out of the new lottery odds’ relegation zone).”

Chicago Bulls Urged To Make Trade Call For Joel Embiid

In the NBA, there has to be a seller in order for a team to buy.

Embiid is an easy name to jot down as a potential trade piece year after year, mainly due to the fact that the Sixers haven’t gotten past the second round since he’s been on the team.

There is always going to be an assumption that the big man is close to reaching his breaking point and taking the path that so many superstars travel when teams continue to struggle in the postseason.

But Embiid doesn’t seem to be there just yet. While Embiid was seemingly frustrated with the Sixers’ front office this past season, the team parted ways with the President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, and the General Manager, Elton Brand.

Only time will tell if the changes are for the better, but the Sixers likely bought themselves more time with Embiid by giving the organization a new voice up top and a different direction.

What If Joel Embiid Requested A Trade?

Still, the Bulls would have a slim shot at landing him.

Embiid has spent so much time with the Sixers. He would likely have a say in where he lands next. If he were to request out of Philadelphia after making the playoffs in eight out of the last nine seasons, Chicago doesn’t make sense.

The Bulls haven’t been to the playoffs since the 2021-2022 season. The only reason Embiid would want out of Philadelphia is to have a better shot at competing for a title. Currently, the Bulls are not set up for success immediately.

When it comes to free agency, the Bulls are expected to take a look at the market for a center. Their current rival, Jalen Duren, has been frequently linked to the team. New York Knicks‘ Mitchell Robinson is a name that was recently linked to Chicago as well.

Trading for a big man shouldn’t be ruled out, but calling for a 32-year-old former MVP likely wouldn’t work out for the Bulls, considering the circumstances.