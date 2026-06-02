With a new front office in place, the Chicago Bulls are going to have a different strategy going forward. However, their state doesn’t change. The team will still make clear rebuilding moves.

Being one of the league’s very few “cap space teams,” the Bulls are going to be willing to spend. Picking up a win-now piece with a contract that’s considered an overpay is predicted to be in the plans for the Bulls, according to Bleacher Report’s latest prediction roundup.

Who should one of the players they target be? Grant Hughes over at BR drops Andrew Wiggins‘ name.

Chicago Bulls Urged To ‘Overpay’ Miami Heat’s 31-Year-Old NBA Star

“Though they own all of their own future firsts, the Bulls don’t have the rights to anybody else’s,” Hughes explained.

“Those selections are critical to accumulating young talent, and Chicago might be able to acquire some if it signs free agents that good teams might want in a trade.

The 31-year-old Andrew Wiggins is no stranger to getting traded and hearing his name in the rumors. Since entering the NBA as the top pick of the 2014 NBA Draft, Wiggins has been a frequent trade target for win-now teams.

“Chicago spends slightly above market value on a short-term deal to bring in someone like Andrew Wiggins and flips him at the deadline for first-round assets and undesirable money,” Hughes added.

“…Execute that plan with Wiggins or some other combination of slightly cheaper free agents, and Chicago could stock up on the incoming future firsts it lacks.”

Andrew Wiggins’ NBA Run

If this is the route the Bulls take, Wiggins would be a rental in Chicago.

Still, the organization wants to make sure that even the short-term additions are solid to help with the development of a young core.

Although he entered the NBA with star expectations–and earned an All-Star nod in 2022–Wiggins has been more of a quality role player more often than not.

Over his 12-year career, Wiggins spent six seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, six seasons with the Golden State Warriors, and the last two years with the Heat.

In his recent Miami runs, Wiggins posted averages of 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. He shot 47.1% from the field and hit on 40.2% of his threes.

Andrew Wiggins’ Contract

In this case, there is an assumption that Wiggins will become a free agent in July.

That’s not a guarantee. By June 29, Wiggins has to decide on a player option, which was a part of the four-year deal he signed with the Warriors.

If Wiggins picks up the $30.1 million deal, the ball will be in the Heat’s court to decide on where he plays in 2026-2027. If he declines, then the Bulls could approach the veteran forward with a new deal.