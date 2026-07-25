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Chicago Bulls Urged To Trade For 24-Year-Old Former Lottery Pick

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New Orleans Pelican In Melbourne Media Opportunity
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MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 01: Jordan Hawkins #24 of the New Orleans Pelicans trains during a New Orleans Pelicans NBAxNBL media opportunity at CourtSide on October 01, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Josh Chadwick/Getty Images)

Going through a rebuild, the Chicago Bulls are likely going to be a salary-dump destination, as they could take on some low-risk prospects while acquiring draft assets in the process.

With the New Orleans Pelicans rumored to have the veteran Jordan Hawkins on the trade block for salary-dumping reasons, Elias Schuster of Bulls On SI suggested that Chicago should consider adding the 24-year-old guard.

Chicago Bulls Urged To Trade For 24-Year-Old Former Lottery Pick

New Orleans Pelicans v Melbourne United

GettyMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 03: Jordan Hawkins of the Pelicans drives to the basket during the NBAxNBL match between Melbourne United and New Orleans Pelicans at Rod Laver Arena on October 03, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

The idea stems from a July 23 roundup of NBA intel coming from The Stein Line.

According to the publication, the Pelicans have been exploring various trade frameworks to send out the former lottery pick Jordan Hawkins for some potential roster and financial flexibility.

So far, the Memphis Grizzlies are the only team linked to Hawkins. Schuster suggests that Chicago should get in on it.

“Now, are the Pelicans likely going to fork over much for the right to take on Hawkins’ deal? Probably not. We might be looking at a pair of second-rounders, of which the Bulls have plenty. But it never hurts to bolster the arsenal!” Schuster wrote.

Jordan Hawkins’ NBA Career

New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 10: Jordan Hawkins #24 of the New Orleans Pelicans passes the ball against Isaiah Livers #18 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on November 10, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After a run at UConn, whih included an NCAA Championship run in 2023, Hawkins entered the NBA after his second college season.

The Pelicans took Hawkins 14th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. He’s been with the team over the past three seasons and has appeared in 174 games in a reserve role.

During Hawkins’ 2025-2026 NBA season, he appeared in 51 games, seeing the court for 13.6 minutes per game.

The veteran guard produced averages of 5.1 points while shooting 36.6% from the field and 34.8% from three.

The numbers haven’t been great for Hawkins throughout his three-season stretch, but the Bulls are in a position where they can give developing players shot, without the win-now pressure. And if all else fails, the Bulls can let him walk in free agency.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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