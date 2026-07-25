Going through a rebuild, the Chicago Bulls are likely going to be a salary-dump destination, as they could take on some low-risk prospects while acquiring draft assets in the process.

With the New Orleans Pelicans rumored to have the veteran Jordan Hawkins on the trade block for salary-dumping reasons, Elias Schuster of Bulls On SI suggested that Chicago should consider adding the 24-year-old guard.

Chicago Bulls Urged To Trade For 24-Year-Old Former Lottery Pick

The idea stems from a July 23 roundup of NBA intel coming from The Stein Line.

According to the publication, the Pelicans have been exploring various trade frameworks to send out the former lottery pick Jordan Hawkins for some potential roster and financial flexibility.

So far, the Memphis Grizzlies are the only team linked to Hawkins. Schuster suggests that Chicago should get in on it.

“Now, are the Pelicans likely going to fork over much for the right to take on Hawkins’ deal? Probably not. We might be looking at a pair of second-rounders, of which the Bulls have plenty. But it never hurts to bolster the arsenal!” Schuster wrote.

Jordan Hawkins’ NBA Career

After a run at UConn, whih included an NCAA Championship run in 2023, Hawkins entered the NBA after his second college season.

The Pelicans took Hawkins 14th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. He’s been with the team over the past three seasons and has appeared in 174 games in a reserve role.

During Hawkins’ 2025-2026 NBA season, he appeared in 51 games, seeing the court for 13.6 minutes per game.

The veteran guard produced averages of 5.1 points while shooting 36.6% from the field and 34.8% from three.

The numbers haven’t been great for Hawkins throughout his three-season stretch, but the Bulls are in a position where they can give developing players shot, without the win-now pressure. And if all else fails, the Bulls can let him walk in free agency.